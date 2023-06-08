NewsTribune sports briefs for Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Hall shortstop Mac Resetich and Henry-Senachwine pitcher Lance Kiesewetter earned Illinois High School Baseball Coaches Association All-State recognition.
Resetich earned a spot on the Class 2A team after helping the Red Devils to a sectional championship.
Resetich hit .593 with a .679 on-base percentage. He finished with 14 doubles, eight triples, five home runs, 70 runs scored, 38 RBIs and 49 stolen bases in 49 attempts.
Kiesewetter was selected to the Class 1A team after leading the Mallards to a runner-up state finish.
Entering the semifinals, Kiesewetter was 10-1 on the mound with a 1.33 ERA, 121 strikeouts and 37 walks in 63 innings. He pitched complete games in the regional final, sectional semifinal and supersectional to help the Mallards to their first state berth since 1993.
Kieswetter was hitting .400 with nine doubles, four home runs, 29 RBIs and 22 runs entering the Final Four.
Augie Christiansen to play in Shrine Game: Princeton senior outside linebacker Augie Christiansen was selected to play in the annual Illinois Shrine Game on June 17 at Illinois Wesleyan University’s Tucci Stadium in Bloomington.
Christiansen helped the Tigers to a 10-1 record, a Class 3A quarterfinal appearance and the Three Rivers Conference East Division title as a senior.
He made 61 tackles and a sack, intercepted a pass and blocked a field goal.
Christiansen also played running back for the Tigers, finishing with 1,082 yards and 19 touchdowns.