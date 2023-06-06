Three Rivers announces all-conference softball, baseball teams

Class 1A state champion St. Bede landed nine players on the All-Three Rivers Conference East Division team after winning the conference title with an 11-1 record.
St. Bede pitcher Reagan Stoudt and outfielder Addie Bontz were unanimous selections.
Mendota infielder Katie Jenner also was unanimously selected.
St. Bede pitcher Ella Hermes, infielder Maddy Dalton and utility player Ava Balestri were voted to the first team along with Princeton outfielder Isa Ibarra and Bureau Valley pitcher Madison Smith and infielder Lesleigh Maynard.
Area second-team selections were St. Bede catcher Bella Pinter and outfielder Emma Slingsby, Hall pitcher Charlie Pellegrini and infielder Hope Whightsil, Mendota pitcher Ryleigh Sondgeroth and outfielder Maddie Becker, Princeton infielder’s Makayla Hecht and Kelsea Klingenberg and Bureau Valley utility player Carly Reglin.
St. Bede infielder Madelyn Torrance and outfielder Tessa Dugosh, Hall outfielder Mya McLaughlin, Mendota catcher Emma Schultz and utility player Ava Eddy, Princeton pitcher Sylvie Rutledge and Bureau Valley catcher Emily Wright, infielder Landry Hitzler and outfielder Liana Ledergerber were honorable mention picks.
In baseball, conference champion St. Bede placed five players on the all-conference squad.
St. Bede pitcher Alex Ankiewicz was a unanimous selection along with Hall pitcher Payton Dye, catcher Kyle Lapp and infielders Mac Resetich and Ashton Pecher and Princeton pitcher Danny Cihocki and outfielder Noah LaPorte.
Other area first-team picks were St. Bede outfielder Evan Entrican and Bureau Valley infielder Sam Rouse.
St. Bede pitcher Seth Ferrari and infielders Luke Tunnell and Brendan Pillion, Hall outfielder Max Bryant, Mendota pitcher Izaiah Nanez, Princeton infielder Ryan Brucker and outfielder Augie Christiansen and Bureau Valley utility player Ayize Martin were voted to the second team.
Area honorable mention selections were St. Bede infielder Gus Burr, Mendota infielder Braiden Freeman and Princeton utility player Jordan Reinhardt.