NewsTribune Athlete of the Week: Bureau Valley’s Elijah House

Elijah House capped his high school career with a successful postseason.
At the Class 1A Rockridge Sectional, the Bureau Valley senior qualified for the state meet in the 800 meters and the 400 while also helping the Storm’s 4x800 and 4x400 relays advance.
At state, he ran a 1:57.85 to place eighth in the 800 to bring home a state medal.
“Elijah’s performance at sectional was something that not many people get to experience in qualifying to state in four events,” Bureau Valley coach Dan DeVenney said. “He worked hard to put himself in a position to be successful. At state, he was able to fulfill a goal of his and get a medal. It was a super physical race, but he stayed calm and out of trouble for the most part. There is always something that he’s going to want to improve upon on his races, but I think he realized how much hard work had to go into getting that medal. Those will be memories he will have for a lifetime.”
For his performance, House was voted the final NewsTribune Athlete of the Week for the 2022-23 school year, sponsored by Central Bank, Witek Wealth Management and the Spring Valley, Mendota and Princeton McDonalds.
House answered a few questions from NewsTribune sports editor Kevin Chlum.
When did you get into running and how did you get into it?
I started in junior high with track. I didn’t take it more seriously until freshman year. I started track due to encouragement from my mom.
What do you enjoy about running?
I like that you can win a race based off how much work you put in during the offseason. Racing is a pure guts sport. There’s no physical contact, but it’s a guts sport.
What makes you a good runner?
It’s probably a little bit of genetics, but a lot of it is my competitive spirit. I really don’t like to lose.
What is your favorite sports memory?
After state this year seeing my family and friends and everybody being really happy for me and proud of me.
Who is the best athlete you’ve ever competed against?
Tommy Murray from Riverdale. He’s very talented and I can tell he’s just a very hard worker by the way he runs. He has what I’ve got, he doesn’t like to lose very much. I think that compels him to run a lot harder. I’ve only beaten him once. I can’t even count how many times he’s whooped me.
If you could get advice from anyone, who would it be and why?
Steve Prefontaine. If not him, then (former Bureau Valley star) Jason Bill.
If you could travel anywhere in the world, where would you go and why?
Oregon. I’d like to go run on the trails that Pre ran on.
Do you have any pre-race rituals or superstitions?
I like it when I get the No. 3 on a bib number or sticker. I’ve been working on trying to pray before races. That’s the biggest one right now.
With what food could you win an eating contest?
Shrimp Alfredo. Either homemade or Olive Garden.
Is there a TV show or movie you never get tired or watching?
Without Limits.
What are your plans after high school?
Run at Heartland Community College.
What are your thoughts on your performance?
I was happy with the sectional. State, I would have liked to do better. It’s hard to tell in the moment what you need to do, but looking back on it, I probably let myself get pushed around too much by the other guys. I could have gone up to the front and had a better race, so I’m a little disappointed.