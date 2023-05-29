Baseball: Henry edges Milford, advances to state semis for first time

Henry-Senachwine pitcher Lance Kieswetter hugs catcher Colton Williams after defeating Milford during the Class 1A Supersectional game on Monday, May 29, 2023 at Illinois Wesleyan University in Bloomington. (Scott Anderson)

“I honestly didn’t think we’d make it this far, but as a team we’ve really stepped up. Our pitching is on point, our defense is there, and the bats are starting to come around.”

— Mason Guarnieri, Henry-Senachwine junior