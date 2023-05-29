Baseball: Henry edges Milford, advances to state semis for first time

Just before the bottom of the seventh inning Monday, Henry-Senachwine pitcher Lance Kiesewetter went over to third baseman Zach Barnes and hugged him.
“I just said to him, ‘We got this. Let’s go,’” Kieswetter said.
Kiesewetter then made good on that statement.
The Mallard ace got a lineout and a strikeout before Milford’s Max Cook singled through the left side to extend the game.
But Kiesewetter got No. 3 hitter Sawyer Laffoon to hit a high fly ball to right-center field.
When the ball landed in Mason Guarnieri’s glove, Kiesewetter threw his up in the air and jumped up and down as teammates and coaches rushed from the dugout and catcher Colton Williams leapt into his arms.
The flyout gave the Mallards a 3-2 victory over the Bearcats in the Class 1A Illinois Wesleyan University Supersectional, and sent Henry-Senachwine to the state tournament for the first time since 1993.
“I’m psyched,” Guarnieri said. “I honestly didn’t think we’d make it this far, but as a team we’ve really stepped up. Our pitching is on point, our defense is there, and the bats are starting to come around.
“I’m super excited to go play next week in state for the first time in 30 years for our school. It’s a fun opportunity.”
The Mallards will bring home the school’s first team state trophy in any sport.
“These [postseason] wins are just huge for the program, and huge for the town of Henry,” Henry coach Max Kirbach said. “We’re ecstatic.”
Henry (23-6) will face Newman (22-8) in the second 1A semifinal at noon Friday at Dozer Park in Peoria. Gibault Catholic (22-14) and Goreville (22-12) will meet in the first semifinal.
Newman advanced to state with a 3-2 win over Chicago Hope in the Rockford Supersectional on Monday.
“It’s amazing just knowing that we’re going to the next round and giving ourselves the opportunity to do something great,” Guarnieri said. “I expect us to go out there and just play as a team, play like we’ve been, and do great. Maybe we’ll come out with a win, maybe not, but we’ll play together, be a team and be a family, and we’ll be good at the end of the day.”
On Monday, the Mallards got their offense going in the third inning after managing just one base runner via walk in the first two frames.
Jacob Miller reached on an error to start the inning, but was thrown out at second when Teagan Williams reached on a fielder’s choice.
Guarnieri singled through the right side and Preston Rowe followed with a bunt single to load the bases.
Colton Williams then hit a grounder that was mishandled by the pitcher, allowing Teagan Williams to score.
Kiesewetter drew a bases-loaded walk to bring in the second run, and Mason Johnson hit a sacrifice fly to right-center to plate the third run.
The Mallards missed out on a chance for more runs when Carson Rowe ripped a shot to left-center and Milford center fielder Adin Portwood laid out for a diving catch to end the inning.
“That was one of our classic innings,” Kirbach said. “We get a couple guys on and we like to move them over. We don’t necessarily sac [bunt] in those moments all the time. We mixed it up a little bit.”
Kiesewetter and the defense made the three runs hold up.
After allowing three baserunners in the first two innings on two hits and a walk, Kiesewetter was perfect in the third and fourth innings.
In the fifth, he allowed a leadoff single, then got back-to-back fielder’s choices. After another single put runners on first and third, Kiesewetter induced a groundout to end the threat.
He allowed a pair of runs in the sixth on a sacrifice bunt and an RBI single before finishing out his third complete game of the postseason.
“I was able to hit my spots, and my curveball was working really well,” Kiesewetter said.