NewsTribune sports roundup for Friday, May 26, 2023

Three of Princeton’s four throwers at the IHSA Class 2A Boys Track and Field State Meet advanced to Saturday’s finals.
During Friday’s preliminaries in Charleston, Princeton junior Bennett Williams turned in the fourth-best throw in the discus with a toss of 48.89 meters.
Teammate Ian Morris and La Salle-Peru’s Richie Santiago finished outside the top 12 and did not advance. Morris was 18 at 43.43 meters, while Santiago finished 29th at 34.77 meters.
In the shot put, the Tigers’ Payne Miller and Cade Odell finished ninth and 12th, respectively, to move on to the finals.
Miller recorded a toss of 15.2 meters, while Odell turned in a throw of 14.78 meters.
THURSDAY RESULTS
BOYS TRACK AND FIELD
Bureau Valley senior Elijah House competed in two events in the IHSA Class 1A state preliminaries, advancing to the finals in the 800 meters.
House ran the 800 in 1:59.2 seconds to finish eighth in the prelims. The top 12 advanced to Saturday’s finals.
House also ran the 400 in 53.75 seconds, finishing 31st, and ran on the Storm’s 4x800 and 4x400 relays.
BV’s 4x800 relay of Adrian Gallardo, Maddox Moore, Austin Hanabarger and Benjamin Roth finished 26th in 8:52.51, while the Storm’s 4x400 relay of Justin Moon, Eli Attig, Gallardo and Roth finished 30th in 3:38.58.
The Amboy co-op’s 4x400 relay of Joel Billhorn, Zane Murphy, Caleb Yonos and Kyler McNinch finished 25th in 3:35.47.
St. Bede’s Tom Makransky cleared 3.5 meters in the pole vault to tie for 20th, while teammate Greyson Marincic finished 30th in the 300 hurdles in 43.47 seconds.
Fieldcrest’s Caleb Krischel finished 31st in the 1,600 in 4:43.75.
BOYS TENNIS
IHSA State Tournament: At various northwest suburbs, Both local entrants were eliminated from the IHSA Class 1A State Tournament.
The La Salle-Peru doubles team of Andrew Bollis and Danny Santoy lost their first match 6-1, 6-1 to Nazareth’s Declan Foley and Ryan Nelson, a 9-16 seed.
The Cavalier duo rebounded with a 6-3, 6-3 win over Rockford Christian’s Gianni Racanelli and Mats Tuneberg in a first-round consolation match before they were knocked out of the tournament with a 6-4, 6-4 loss to Carbondale’s Cooper Brown and Johnny Lai in a second-round consolation match.
Princeton junior Tyson Phillips lost his opening match 6-0, 6-0 to Champaign Central’s Ezra Bernhard, a 5-8 seed.
Phillips bounced back with a 6-0, 6-0 victory over Belvidere’s Charles Leonard in a first-round consolation match.
Phillips’ season came to an end with a 6-3, 6-4 loss to Rochester’s Paxton Garland-Sutter in the second round of the consolation bracket.