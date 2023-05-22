NewsTribune Athlete of the Week: St. Bede’s Luke Tunnell

Luke Tunnell has been a solid offensive weapon for the St. Bede baseball team all season.
He came through big in the final week of the regular season to help the Bruins claim the Three Rivers Conference East Division title.
He was 1 for 3 with an RBI single in the seventh inning in St. Bede’s 2-0, conference clinching win over Princeton.
Tunnell also went 3 for 4 with a double, five RBIs and two runs in a win over Orion, the Three Rivers Conference West Division champion.
“Luke is a great kid who continues to work at all aspects of his game,” St. Bede coach Bill Booker said. “He has shown power to all fields and has been a nice spark to the Bruin offense.”
For his performance, Tunnell was voted the NewsTribune Athlete of the Week, sponsored by Central Bank, Witek Wealth Management and the Spring Valley, Mendota and Princeton McDonalds.
Tunnell answered a few questions from NewsTribune sports editor Kevin Chlum.
How old were you when you started playing baseball and how did you get into it?
I’ve been playing baseball for as long as I remember. It’s always been my sport. My dad used to take me outside and hit golf balls, and I learned how to swing left really young. From that point, it switched to baseball and we hit outside my house. I’ve been in love with the game ever since.
What do you enjoy about playing baseball?
I enjoy my teammates the most. It brings you into a family and you guys have each others’ backs through anything. When you’re doing bad, you lift each other up. When you’re doing good, you hype each other up. And when you win a big game, the celebration is a great feeling.
What makes you a good baseball player?
I think that my mentality at the plate makes me a good player. I always think to do damage and sometimes I do, sometimes I don’t, that’s baseball. You have to wipe away the bad stuff and focus on what you did right. Also, part of my mentality is having my pitcher’s back. If they are pitching a good game, we need to score for them.
What is your favorite sports memory?
My favorite sports memory is winning state back in Junior League. All the guys running to the mound after we won and dog piling, it doesn’t get much better than that.
Who is the best athlete you have ever faced?
I think the best athlete I’ve ever faced was a first baseman back in travel ball. I can’t remember his name, but I was pitching and he hit two over the scoreboard at a college field. Humbling moment right there.
If you could travel anywhere in the world, where would you go and why?
I would travel to the Dominican Republic. I’ve always wanted to go there, and it’s a huge baseball country. It’d be interesting to see how life is like down there and how they train them from such a young age.
With what food could you win an eating contest?
My aunt’s lasagna. She makes the best lasagna I’ve ever tasted and I could eat it all day.
What are your plans this summer?
My plans for summer are to workout, play baseball and spend time with my friends since they’re going to college next year. It’s going to be weird not having them around much, so I have to make the most of my time with them.
What is a TV show or movie you never get tired of watching?
Moneyball. I could watch that movie every day of my life and never get tired of it. It’s not only a great movie, but it’s my all-time favorite baseball movie.
What are your thoughts on your individual performance?
I expect that out of myself. Obviously, it’s not going to happen every week, but I’ve trained my whole life to perform like that every week, so it feels good when it happens. It makes it easier when your teammates are getting on base and your pitchers are shutting the other team out, so you have to have their backs and score some runs. All about the team in baseball.