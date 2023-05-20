NewsTribune sports roundup for Friday, May 19, 2023

Princeton junior Morgan Foes advanced to the discus finals in the IHSA Class 2A State Track and Field Meet in Charleston. Foes threw the discus 34.98 meters during Friday’s preliminaries, which ranks her fourth entering Saturday’s finals.
Foes also competed in the shot put, but did not advance as she finished 17th with a toss of 10.42 meters.
La Salle-Peru sophomore Elli Sines ran a personal best 15.97 seconds in the 100-meter hurdles, finishing 14th.
Princeton freshman Camryn Driscoll finished 16th in the 400 in a time of 59.78 seconds.
BOYS TRACK & FIELD
At Taylor Ridge: Bureau Valley’s Elijah House qualified for the IHSA Class 1A State Meet in two individual events and two relays out of the Rockridge Sectional.
House won the sectional title in the 400 meters in 51.46 seconds and advanced to state in the 800 by finishing second in 2:00.45. He ran with Adrian Gallardo, Benjamin Roth and Maddox Moore to qualify in the 4x800 relay in a state-qualifying time of 8:27.5, and with Dylan Macklin, Roth and Gallardo to advance in the 4x400 in 3:34.68. The Storm were one of 10 4x400 relays to qualify for state.
The Amboy co-op 4x400 relay of Joel Billhorn, Zane Murphy, Caleb Yonos and Kyler McNinch qualified in 3:32.73.
At Kewanee: Henry-Midland’s Connor Keinath came up just short of a state berth out of the Class 1A Wethersfield Sectional, placing third in the shot put.
Keinath’s toss of 14.05 meters fell shy of the qualifying standard of 14.6 meters.
BASEBALL
Streator 5, La Salle-Peru 2: Seth Adams was 1 for 2 with two walks and a run as the Cavaliers lost a nonconference game in their regular-season finale in Streator.
Billy Mini went 1 for 4 with an RBI for L-P (11-16), which opens the Class 3A Morris Regional against Kankakee at 4:30 p.m. Monday at Dickinson Field in Oglesby.