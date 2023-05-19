NewsTribune sports roundup for Thursday, May 18, 2023

Henry-Midland’s Laney Lester and Daniella Bumber entered the IHSA Class 1A State Track and Field Meet as favorites in their events.
They remained at the top after the preliminaries on Thursday in Charleston to advance to Saturday’s finals.
Lester turned in the top mark in the shot put and discus with tosses of 11.98 meters and 39.65 meters.
Bumber ran a personal-best 57.27 seconds for the fastest 400-meter time of the day. The freshman also advanced in the 100 in a personal-best 12.43 seconds – the fifth-best time – and in the 200 in a personal-best 25.81 seconds, which was the sixth-fastest time of the day.
Bumber also ran the anchor leg of the Timberducks’ 4x100 relay – which also included Alison Mitchell, Taylor Frawley and Mikayla Frawley – that did not advance with a 13th-place finish in 51.21 seconds.
Taylor Frawley also leapt 4.99 meters in the long jump to advance to the finals in 12th place.
St. Bede’s Anna Lopez and Lily Bosnich each advanced in an individual event and helped two Bruin relays advance.
Lopez turned in the second-best triple jump mark of the day with a leap of 11.06 meters, while Bosnich ran a school-record 47.09 seconds to advance in the 300 hurdles with the sixth-best time.
Lopez and Bosnich also ran with Sierah Shaver and Emerald De La Torre to qualify for finals in the 4x100 and 4x200 relays.
The Bruins had the sixth-fastest time in the 4x100 in 50.44 seconds, and tied for the ninth and final spot in the finals in the 4x200 with a time of 1:48.48 seconds.
Bureau Valley’s Jillian Hulsing cleared a personal-best 1.55 meters to advance to the high jump finals.
In the 100 hurdles, Amboy co-op’s Elly Jones placed 10th – one spot shy of the finals – in 16.18 seconds, while St. Bede’s Macy Zeglis placed 22nd in 17.45 seconds. Jones also competed in the triple jump, tying for 19th at 10.02 meters.
Fieldcrest’s Macy Gochanour finished 24th in the 300 hurdles in 50.18 seconds.
BASEBALL
Putnam County 3, Hinckley-Big Rock 2: The No. 4-seeded Panthers scored three runs in the top of the first inning, then held on to beat the No. 6 Royals in a Class 1A Putnam County Regional semifinal in Granville.
Nicholas Currie hit an RBI triple to tie the game at 1-1, Jackson McDonald followed with an RBI double, and Blake Billups hit an RBI single.
Billups finished 2 for 3, while Andrew Pyszka was 2 for 3 with a run.
Austin Mattingly earned the win with five innings of relief, allowing one unearned run and two hits with nine strikeouts and no walks.
The Panthers (19-13) advance to play No. 2 Aurora Christian (20-9) in the regional final at 11 a.m. Saturday.
Henry-Senachwine 4, Stark County 0: Lance Kiesewetter and Mason Johnson combined for a four-hit shutout to lead the No. 3-seeded Mallards to a win in a Class 1A Stark County Regional semifinal in Toulon.
Kiesewetter allowed one hit, struck out six batters and walked one in 2 1/3 innings, while Johnson gave up three hits, struck out six and walked two in 4 2/3 innings.
Kiesewetter also went 1 for 3 with two RBIs for Henry (19-6), which advances to play Peoria Christian (20-5) in the regional final at 11 a.m. Saturday.
SOFTBALL
Newman 7, Putnam County 2: Salina Breckenridge was 1 for 2, drove in a run and scored a run as the No. 5-seeded Panthers lost to the No. 3 Comets in a Class 1A Newman Regional semifinal in Sterling.
Sarah Johnson doubled and scored a run for the Panthers (15-9).