May 17, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsTribune sports roundup for Wednesday, May 17, 2023

Hall baseball cruises into regional final with victory over Rockridge

By Shaw Local News Network
Hall Red Devils logo

Payton Dye and the No. 3-seeded Hall baseball team cruised to a 12-2 win in six innings over No. 10 Rockridge in a Class 2A Orion Regional semifinal Wednesday in Orion.

Dye scattered six hits and struck out seven for the win.

Max Bryant had a double and triple with two RBIs for the Red Devils (20-8), who will face No. 7 Riverdale (8-14) in Saturday’s 11 a.m. championship game. The Rams upset top seed and host Orion 5-1 in Wednesday’s first semifinal.

BOYS TRACK & FIELD

At El Paso: St. Bede’s Tom Makransky (pole vault) and Greyson Marincic (300-meter hurdles) qualified for the Class 1A State Meet next weekend with second-place finishes at the El Paso-Gridley Sectional.

Marincic placed second in the 300 hurdles with a time of 43.08, and Makransky was second with a vault of 3.55 meters, a personal best.

Fieldcrest’s Caleb Krischel also advanced, as he placed third in the 1,600 in a state-qualifying time of 4:38.75, which is his personal best.

SOFTBALL

Morris 5, La Salle-Peru 4: Kelsey Fredrick drove in three runs as the Cavaliers came up short in an Interstate 8 Conference game in Morris.

Ava Lambert had a pair of doubles for L-P (27-4, 12-2), while Chloe Mitchell took the loss in the circle, allowing six hits and striking out 11 batters.

Morrison 8, Henry-Senachwine 2: The No. 6-seeded Mallards saw their season come to an end with a loss to the No. 2 Fillies in a Class 1A Newman Regional semifinal in Sterling.

Walther Christian 5, Earlville 0: The No. 8-seeded Red Raiders were shut out by the No. 3 Broncos in a Class 1A Serena Regional semifinal in Serena.