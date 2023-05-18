NewsTribune sports roundup for Wednesday, May 17, 2023

Payton Dye and the No. 3-seeded Hall baseball team cruised to a 12-2 win in six innings over No. 10 Rockridge in a Class 2A Orion Regional semifinal Wednesday in Orion.
Dye scattered six hits and struck out seven for the win.
Max Bryant had a double and triple with two RBIs for the Red Devils (20-8), who will face No. 7 Riverdale (8-14) in Saturday’s 11 a.m. championship game. The Rams upset top seed and host Orion 5-1 in Wednesday’s first semifinal.
BOYS TRACK & FIELD
At El Paso: St. Bede’s Tom Makransky (pole vault) and Greyson Marincic (300-meter hurdles) qualified for the Class 1A State Meet next weekend with second-place finishes at the El Paso-Gridley Sectional.
Marincic placed second in the 300 hurdles with a time of 43.08, and Makransky was second with a vault of 3.55 meters, a personal best.
Fieldcrest’s Caleb Krischel also advanced, as he placed third in the 1,600 in a state-qualifying time of 4:38.75, which is his personal best.
SOFTBALL
Morris 5, La Salle-Peru 4: Kelsey Fredrick drove in three runs as the Cavaliers came up short in an Interstate 8 Conference game in Morris.
Ava Lambert had a pair of doubles for L-P (27-4, 12-2), while Chloe Mitchell took the loss in the circle, allowing six hits and striking out 11 batters.
Morrison 8, Henry-Senachwine 2: The No. 6-seeded Mallards saw their season come to an end with a loss to the No. 2 Fillies in a Class 1A Newman Regional semifinal in Sterling.
Walther Christian 5, Earlville 0: The No. 8-seeded Red Raiders were shut out by the No. 3 Broncos in a Class 1A Serena Regional semifinal in Serena.