May 16, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsElectionObituarieseNewspaperLocal EventsShaw Local RadioStarved Rock Country

NewsTribune sports roundup for Tuesday, May 16, 2023

L-P softball rallies for win, St. Bede softball rolls in regional opener

By Kevin Chlum
La Salle Peru High School Athletics logo

La Salle Peru High School Athletics logo

Chloe Mitchell hit a walk-off double to lift the La Salle-Peru softball team to an 8-7 come-from-behind victory over Geneseo in a nonconference game Tuesday in Peru.

Ava Lambert and Callie Mertes each hit a home run for the Cavaliers (27-3), while Taylor Vescogni threw a complete game.

St. Bede 16, Midland 0 (4 inn.): The No. 1-seeded Bruins scored eight runs in the first inning, seven in the second and one in the third as they rolled to a win over the No. 10 Timberwolves in a Class 1A Wethersfield Regional semifinal in Kewanee.

Addie Bontz went 2 for 2 with a home run, three runs and an RBI and Reagan Stoudt was 3 for 3 with a triple, a double, two RBIs and two runs.

Stoudt also threw a one-hitter with 11 strikeouts and no walks for the Bruins (20-7), who will play in the title game at 11 a.m. Saturday against the winner of Wednesday’s semifinal between No. 4 Annawan-Wethersfield and No. 7 Stark County.

Rockridge 13, Princeton 0 (5 inn.): Isa Ibarra doubled for the No. 7-seeded Tigresses’ lone hit in a loss to the No. 1 Rockets in a Class 2A Princeton Regional semifinal in Princeton.

Reese Reviglio was the losing pitcher for Princeton (7-17).

Knoxville 10, Fieldcrest 6: The No. 11-seeded Knights’ season came to an end with a loss to the No. 4 Blue Bullets in a Class 2A Fieldcrest Regional semifinal in Minonk.

BASEBALL

La Salle-Peru 7, Plano 0: Brendan Boudreau hit a double and was the winning pitcher as the Cavaliers earned an Interstate 8 Conference win.

Seth Adams, Nathan Van Duzer and Billy Mini each had RBIs for L-P.

BOYS TENNIS

Princeton 5, St. Bede 0: The Tigers swept the Bruins in La Salle.

Tyson Phillips won 6-1, 6-1 at No. 1 singles, while Chase Sims earned a 6-1, 6-0 victory at No. 2 singles.

In doubles, Matthew Sims and Ben Anderson claimed a 6-3, 4-6, 10-5 win at No. 1, Niklas Schneider and Asa Gartin won 6-0, 6-1 at No. 2 and Josh Orwig and Landon Davis were 6-0, 6-0 winners at No. 3.

Newman 4, Mendota 1: Landon Lee and Trekker Klema won 6-4, 3-6, 10-8 victory at No 3 doubles for the Trojans’ lone victory in a loss in Sterling.

GIRLS SOCCER

Washington 9, La Salle-Peru 0: The No. 6-seeded Cavaliers were shut out by the No. 3 Panthers in a Class 2A Morton Regional semifinal in Morton.