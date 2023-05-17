NewsTribune sports roundup for Tuesday, May 16, 2023

Chloe Mitchell hit a walk-off double to lift the La Salle-Peru softball team to an 8-7 come-from-behind victory over Geneseo in a nonconference game Tuesday in Peru.
Ava Lambert and Callie Mertes each hit a home run for the Cavaliers (27-3), while Taylor Vescogni threw a complete game.
St. Bede 16, Midland 0 (4 inn.): The No. 1-seeded Bruins scored eight runs in the first inning, seven in the second and one in the third as they rolled to a win over the No. 10 Timberwolves in a Class 1A Wethersfield Regional semifinal in Kewanee.
Addie Bontz went 2 for 2 with a home run, three runs and an RBI and Reagan Stoudt was 3 for 3 with a triple, a double, two RBIs and two runs.
Stoudt also threw a one-hitter with 11 strikeouts and no walks for the Bruins (20-7), who will play in the title game at 11 a.m. Saturday against the winner of Wednesday’s semifinal between No. 4 Annawan-Wethersfield and No. 7 Stark County.
Rockridge 13, Princeton 0 (5 inn.): Isa Ibarra doubled for the No. 7-seeded Tigresses’ lone hit in a loss to the No. 1 Rockets in a Class 2A Princeton Regional semifinal in Princeton.
Reese Reviglio was the losing pitcher for Princeton (7-17).
Knoxville 10, Fieldcrest 6: The No. 11-seeded Knights’ season came to an end with a loss to the No. 4 Blue Bullets in a Class 2A Fieldcrest Regional semifinal in Minonk.
BASEBALL
La Salle-Peru 7, Plano 0: Brendan Boudreau hit a double and was the winning pitcher as the Cavaliers earned an Interstate 8 Conference win.
Seth Adams, Nathan Van Duzer and Billy Mini each had RBIs for L-P.
BOYS TENNIS
Princeton 5, St. Bede 0: The Tigers swept the Bruins in La Salle.
Tyson Phillips won 6-1, 6-1 at No. 1 singles, while Chase Sims earned a 6-1, 6-0 victory at No. 2 singles.
In doubles, Matthew Sims and Ben Anderson claimed a 6-3, 4-6, 10-5 win at No. 1, Niklas Schneider and Asa Gartin won 6-0, 6-1 at No. 2 and Josh Orwig and Landon Davis were 6-0, 6-0 winners at No. 3.
Newman 4, Mendota 1: Landon Lee and Trekker Klema won 6-4, 3-6, 10-8 victory at No 3 doubles for the Trojans’ lone victory in a loss in Sterling.
GIRLS SOCCER
Washington 9, La Salle-Peru 0: The No. 6-seeded Cavaliers were shut out by the No. 3 Panthers in a Class 2A Morton Regional semifinal in Morton.