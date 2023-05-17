Girls track and field: Henry-Midland athletes eyeing state titles

Last spring, Henry-Midland had the first state champion in program history when Nakeita Kessling claimed the crown in the Class 1A 400 meters.
This season, the Timberducks are looking to add to the total.
Henry-Midland enters the IHSA State Track and Field Meet, which is Thursday through Saturday in Charleston, with top-seeded athletes in three events.
Senior Laney Lester had the state’s top sectional marks in both throws at 12.33 meters in the shot put and 40.47 meters in the discus. Lester’s top distance this season in the discus is 42.43 meters.
In the shot put, Winnebago’s Amanda Gustafson had the second-best sectional throw at 11.98 meters, while Cerro Gordo’s Jzzi Hicks ranks No. 2 this season at 12.31 meters.
Athens’ Addie Stadsholt has the second-best discus marks in the sectional at 38.1 meters and on the season at 41.63 meters.
“It feels awesome being ranked first in both events,” Lester said. “I’m definitely expecting a battle in the shot put. I’m pretty confident in discus, but I don’t want to count anyone out. I feel pretty confident but also a little nervous.”
Freshman teammate Daniella Bumber has run Class 1A’s top time in the 400 this spring at 57.5 seconds.
Stark County’s Lindley Johnston has the second-best sectional time at 57.81 seconds.
“Coming into the 400 ranked on top, I feel nervous, but more excitement,” Bumber said. “I’ve been dreaming of this moment for so long and to see it happening before me is so exciting. I am proud of what I’ve already accomplished, but I can’t wait to see what else I can do.”
Bumber also is seeded to medal in the 200 and 100. She had the fifth-best 200 time at sectionals at 25.92 seconds and is seeded eighth in the 100 at 12.64 seconds.
Bumber runs on Henry-Midland’s 4x100 relay with freshman Alison Mitchell, freshman Taylor Frawley and senior Mikayla Frawley, which is seeded 10th at 59.89 seconds.
“My own expectation is to medal in all my events,” said Bumber, who won the IESA Class 1A 400 state title last year. “I expect myself to become a state champion in the 400 four years in a row.”
Also for the Timberducks, who placed second at the Farmington Sectional, Taylor Frawley will compete in the long jump.
“I’m so proud of the group we’re taking to state this year,” Lester said. “Most of them are freshman except for Mikayla Frawley and I. The underclassmen are all great athletes and I can’t wait to see what they’ll do in the future.”
Like Henry-Midland, St. Bede is bringing a strong group of athletes to state after the Bruins took second at the Erie Sectional.
Senior Anna Lopez will compete in the triple jump and 100, freshman Lily Bosnich will run the 300 hurdles and senior Macy Zeglis will compete in the 100 hurdles.
Lopez and Bosnich also will run with Sierah Shaver and Emerald De La Torre in the 4x100 and 4x200 relays.
“I’m used to not having as many girls go down with me or just going down by myself,” Lopez said. “So it’s exciting to have a group coming with me, especially a group I’ve been working with since indoor season and has been our core relay this entire season.”
Anna Lopez is seeded second in the triple jump at 11.37 meters. Sherrard’s Kelsey Hutchins is the top seed at 11.55 meters.
“In triple jump, I’m almost positive I’ll leave with a medal,” Lopez said. “I’m seeded second right now. Kelsey and I have kind of been going back and forth throughout the season, so I think it’ll be a really good competition. I’ve run 100 every time I’ve gone to state so I am hoping to make it to finals.”
The Bruins had the fifth-best sectional time in the 4x100 at 50.3 seconds and the 4x200 at 1:48.15.
“I truly believe we’re going to come back with at least one medal,” Lopez said. “We have a really strong group of runners and I really believe we’re going to do well and we’re going to hopefully break our own school records and make it to finals.”
Amboy co-op junior Elly Jones will be in the hunt for a medal in the 100 hurdles as she’s seeded 10th at 16.47 seconds. She also will compete in the triple jump.
Fieldcrest freshman Macy Gochanour will compete in the 300 hurdles. Bureau Valley’s Jillian Hulsing will compete in the high jump.
In Class 2A, Princeton junior Morgan Foes looks to be in contention to medal in the discus and shot put.
Foes is seeded fifth in the discus at 36.52 meters and eighth in the shot put at 11.24 meters.
La Salle-Peru sophomore Elli Sines will run in the 100 hurdles, while Princeton freshman Camryn Driscoll will compete in the 400.