NewsTribune Class 1A/2A regional softball preview

Small school softball teams around the state begin their postseason journeys Monday. Here’s a look at all the Class 1A and Class 2A regionals involving NewsTribune-area teams.
Class 1A Wethersfield Regional
Schedule
Monday: No. 10 Midland (0-27) at No. 9 Lowpoint-Washburn, 4:30 p.m.
Tuesday: No. 1 St. Bede (21-7) vs. L-W/Midland winner, 4 p.m.
Wednesday: No. 4 Annawan-Wethersfield (16-13) vs. No. 7 Stark County (8-19-1), 4 p.m.
Saturday: Championship, 11 a.m.
Worth noting: The Bruins look to continue a run of success in 1A postseasons. St. Bede won a sectional title in 2018, placed third in state in 2019, competed in 2A in 2021 and won a regional title and lost 2-1 to West Central in the sectional title game last spring. The Bruins won the Three Rivers Conference East Division title with an 11-1 record. St. Bede beat Annawan-Wethersfield 12-5 on March 21.
Next step: Winner advances to the St. Bede Sectional to face the winner of the West Prairie Regional.
Class 2A Princeton Regional
Schedule
Monday: No. 8 Mendota (5-15) at No. 7 Princeton (7-13), No. 11 Hall (1-21) at No. 6 Bureau Valley (13-12), 4:30 p.m.
Tuesday: No. 1 Rockridge (28-1) vs. Princeton/Mendota winner, 4:30 p.m.
Wednesday: No. 4 Kewanee (15-7) vs. Bureau Valley/Hall winner, 4:30 p.m.
Friday: Championship, 4:30 p.m.
Worth noting: The clear favorite Rockridge, which has won three of the last four Class 2A state titles while placing third in 2019, awaits the winner of Princeton-Mendota. The Tigresses and Trojans split their series with Princeton winning at home 15-6 and Mendota winning at home 17-12. The Storm swept the Red Devils, winning 16-0 and 16-2. Bureau Valley split with Kewanee, winning 8-6 and losing 12-5.
Next step: Winner advances to the Rockridge Sectional to play the winner of the Brimfield Regional.
Class 1A Newman Regional
Schedule
Monday: No. 8 Amboy (6-13) at No. 6 Henry-Senachwine (11-11), 4:30 p.m.
Wednesday: No. 2 Morrison (14-9) vs. Henry/Amboy winner, 4:30 p.m.
Thursday: No. 3 Newman (15-8) vs. No. 5 Putnam County (15-8), 4:30 p.m.
Saturday: Championship, 10 a.m.
Worth noting: The top three teams in the regional have similar win totals with the Panthers and Comets having 15 wins each. Putnam County and Newman have not played this season. Henry, which won its regular season finale, has not played Amboy or Morrison this spring.
Next step: Winner advances to the St. Bede Sectional to play the winner of the Williamsfield Regional.
Class 1A Serena Regional
Schedule
Tuesday: No. 2 Serena (18-8) vs. No. 9 Aurora Christian (3-11), 4:30 p.m.
Wednesday: No. 3 Walther Christian (17-5) vs. No. 8 Earlville (4-14)
Friday: Championship, 4:30 p.m.
Worth noting: The Red Raiders’ four wins came in Little Ten Conference doubleheader sweeps of IMSA and Hiawatha.
Next step: Winner advances to the Walther Christian Sectional to face the winner of the Grant Park Regional.
Class 2A Fieldcrest Regional
Schedule
Monday: No. 10 Eureka (5-20) at No. 8 El Paso-Gridley (8-16), No. 11 Fieldcrest (2-16) at No. 7 Deer Creek-Mackinaw (10-14), 4:30 p.m.
Tuesday: No. 1 Tremont (15-7) vs. EPG/Eureka winner, 4:30 p.m.; No. 4 Knoxville (20-8) vs. Dee-Mack/Fieldcrest winner, 6 p.m.
Friday: Championship, 4:30 p.m.
Worth noting: Fieldcrest is familiar with its regional opponents as five of the six teams are members of the Heart of Illinois Conference. The Knights lost 7-3 to Dee-Mack on April 14.
Next step: Winner advances to the Rockridge Sectional to play the winner of the Prophetstown Regional.