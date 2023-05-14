NewsTribune Athlete of the Week: Henry-Midland’s Daniella Bumber

Henry-Midland freshman Daniella Bumber has made a splash in her first high school track and field season.
The former IESA state champion was a four-event winner at the Tri-County Conference Meet.
She won the 100-meter dash (12.72 seconds), 200 (26.22) and 400 (58.38) and ran with Alison Mitchell, Taylor Frawley and Mikayla Frawley to win the 4x100 (51.93).
“She is coming off quite an impressive week where she PRed in every event she competes in,” H-M coach Jarrod Lester said. “Daniella always rises to the occasion when there is good competition in her races. She is a very competitive kid who works hard in practice, and I am looking forward to seeing what she can accomplish at the state meet next week.”
For her performance, Bumber was voted the NewsTribune Athlete of the Week, sponsored by Central Bank, Witek Wealth Management and the Spring Valley, Mendota and Princeton McDonalds.
Bumber answered a few questions from NewsTribune sports editor Kevin Chlum.
When did you start doing track and how did you get into the sport?
I started track in sixth grade, but it was cut short due to COVID. Seventh grade is when I really kicked off my track career. I’ve always loved to run since I was younger, so track just seemed like the right choice as my sport.
What do you like about competing in track?
What I love about track is how it brings the people around me together. The community is so supportive and all of the competitors around me care for one another.
What makes you a good track athlete?
What I believe makes me a good athlete is my work ethic and my sportsmanship. I’m always at the track even on off days and out of season. I also care about my team and other competitors. Regardless of how I do in my own races, I’m happy for the ones around me.
What is your favorite sports memory?
My favorite memory in my track career was this past summer. My dad drove me down to Indiana for a meet and I PRed in the 400-meter dash with a 56.6. Seeing my One Motion (track club) family so proud of me and my dad even prouder was the best feeling ever.
If you could get advice from anyone, who would it be and why?
The person I would get advice from would have to be (former Illinois State University sprinter) Seven Hicks. Seven always gives me advice when I need it. She inspires me because I hope one day I can compete at the collegiate level the same as she does.
Who is the best athlete you have ever competed against?
I compete year round and have been up against so many phenomenal athletes, but competing with my One Motion girls always pushes me to be better. This season, the girl who has always been kicking it with me is (Stark County senior) Lindley Johnston. On and off the track, she is an amazing athlete and an even better supporter.
If you could travel anywhere in the world, where would you go and why?
If I could travel anywhere, I would go back to Virginia Beach. It was awesome the past time I went.
Do you have any pre-race superstitions, rituals or routines?
Like many other athletes, I always carbo-load before meets. However, when I get my last stretch in, and when the official tells us, ‘On your marks,’ I do all of my stretches in sets of three. I do this because three is my lucky number.
With what food could you win an eating contest?
I could easily win a pickle eating contest. Any type. Any time.
What are your thoughts on your performance last week at the conference meet?
My performance at conference was one to remember. I am very proud of myself for stepping up and competing with the older girls. Not only did I place well but I set new personal records this season.