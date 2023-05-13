NewsTribune sports roundup for Saturday, May 13, 2023

The La Salle-Peru softball team swept Auburn in a nonconference doubleheader Saturday in Peru.
The Cavaliers won the first game 11-4 and the second game 11-0.
Evin Becker hit a home run in each game and finished with seven hits, while Ava Lambert also homered in each game.
Chloe Mitchell threw a complete game in the opener for the Cavs (26-3), while Taylor Vescogni tossed a complete game in the second game.
IVC 7, St. Bede 2: Reagan Stoudt tripled, scored a run and drove in a run as the Bruins lost a nonconference game in Chillicothe.
Lily Bosnich was 1 for 3 with a run for St. Bede, while Madelyn Torrance hit a triple.
Ella Hermes took the loss in the circle.
BASEBALL
Galesburg 8-2, La Salle-Peru 0-0: The Cavaliers had four hits all day as they were swept in a nonconference doubleheader in Oglesby.
Heyworth 6, Fieldcrest 4: Jordan Heider went 2 for 3 with two runs as the Knights lost in the Heart of Illinois Conference Showcase.
Tyler Serna was 2 for 4 with an RBI for Fieldcrest.
BOYS TENNIS
At Ottawa: La Salle-Peru placed fifth at the Interstate 8 Conference Tournament.
Adam Kasperski placed fourth at No. 1 singles for the Cavaliers, while L-P got fourth-place finishes from all three doubles teams - Andrew Bollis and Danny Santoy at No. 1, Jon and Michael Milota at No. 2 and Colin Krug and Michael Peter’s at No. 3.