May 11, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsTribune sports roundup for Thursday, May 11, 2023

Princeton qualifies two girls for state track and field meet

By Kevin Chlum
Princeton Tigers logo

The Princeton girls track and field team had a pair of athletes qualify for the Class 2A State Meet at the Galesburg Sectional on Thursday.

Junior Morgan Foes advanced in both throws with second-place finishes in the shot put and discus, with tosses of 11.24 meters and 36.52 meters.

Freshman Camryn Driscoll placed third in the 400 meters, but earned a state berth by besting the qualifying standard with a personal-best time of 59.52 seconds.

Junior Miyah Fox narrowly missed a trip to state in the 100 hurdles with a third-place finish in 16.64 seconds.

The Tigresses placed seventh with 29 points.

SOFTBALL

La Salle-Peru 12, Rochelle 2: Ava Lambert had three hits, including a home run, and three RBIs to lead the Cavaliers to an Interstate 8 Conference victory in Peru.

Taylor Martyn had two hits and five steals for L-P, while Taylor Vescogni threw a complete game.

La Salle-Peru 3, Serena 2 (8 inn.): Taylor Martyn doubled twice and drove in three runs as the Cavaliers earned a nonconference game in Peru.

Chloe Mitchell allowed two hits and struck out 13 batters for L-P (24-3).

St. Bede 15, Princeton 5 (5 inn.): Regan Stoudt hit three home runs and had six RBIs as the Bruins wrapped up their Three Rivers Conference East Division championship season with a rout of the Tigresses in Peru.

Lilly Bosnich and Bella Pinter also homered for St. Bede (19-6, 11-1), as each finished with two RBIs and two runs.

Stoudt also was the winning pitcher.

Isa Ibarra was 2 for 3 with three RBIs for Princeton (6-16, 4-8).

Bureau Valley 16, Hall 2 (5 inn.): Carly Reglin was 2 for 3 with a home run, four RBIs and three runs to lead the Storm to a Three Rivers Conference East Division win in Spring Valley.

Reglin also earned the win, allowing two runs on three hits with 13 strikeouts and no walks in a complete game.

Madison Smith was 3 for 4 with a home run, two doubles, four RBIs and three runs for BV.

Hope Whightsil was 1 for 2 with two RBIs for the Red Devils.

Kewanee 14, Mendota 1: Emma Schultz doubled twice and scored a run as the Trojans lost a Three Rivers Conference East Division game in Mendota.

BASEBALL

St. Bede 4, Princeton 2: Gus Burr was 1 for 3 with a run and an RBI to help the Bruins to a Three Rivers Conference East Division game in Peru.

Ryan Slingsby also had a run and an RBI for the Bruins (18-6, 11-1), while Seth Ferrari earned the win, allowing two unearned runs on six hits with seven strikeouts and no walks in 6 1/3 innings.

Ace Christiansen was 3 for 4 with two RBIs for the Tigers, while Danny Cihocki gave up four runs on three hits and struck out 10 batters in a complete game.

Mendota 6, Kewanee 5: Dom Stamberger hit a solo home run to tie the game in the sixth, then delivered a walk-off single in the bottom of the seventh to lift the Trojans to a Three Rivers Conference East Division victory in Mendota.

Braiden Freeman earned the win in relief for Mendota (5-19, 2-10), allowing one unearned run on four hits with seven strikeouts and no walks in 3 1/3 innings.

Henry-Senachwine 6, Midwest Central 1: Lance Kiesewetter hit two home runs to lead the Mallards (18-6) to a nonconference win in Manito.

Eureka 5, Putnam County 0: The Panthers had four hits in a nonconference loss in Eureka.

BOYS TENNIS

Coal City 3, Mendota 2: The Trojans won two doubles matches in a loss in Mendota.

Clayton Buffington and Landon Bauer won 6-0, 6-4 at No. 1 doubles, while Dagen Setchell and Cameron Escatel won 6-2, 6-3 at No. 2 doubles.

Morris 3, Princeton 2: The Tigers lost in Princeton.

Chase Sims won 6-0, 6-1 at No. 2 singles for Princeton, while Asa Gartin and Josh Orwig were 6-1, 6-2 winners at No. 3 doubles for the Tigers.