NewsTribune sports roundup for Thursday, May 11, 2023

The Princeton girls track and field team had a pair of athletes qualify for the Class 2A State Meet at the Galesburg Sectional on Thursday.
Junior Morgan Foes advanced in both throws with second-place finishes in the shot put and discus, with tosses of 11.24 meters and 36.52 meters.
Freshman Camryn Driscoll placed third in the 400 meters, but earned a state berth by besting the qualifying standard with a personal-best time of 59.52 seconds.
Junior Miyah Fox narrowly missed a trip to state in the 100 hurdles with a third-place finish in 16.64 seconds.
The Tigresses placed seventh with 29 points.
SOFTBALL
La Salle-Peru 12, Rochelle 2: Ava Lambert had three hits, including a home run, and three RBIs to lead the Cavaliers to an Interstate 8 Conference victory in Peru.
Taylor Martyn had two hits and five steals for L-P, while Taylor Vescogni threw a complete game.
La Salle-Peru 3, Serena 2 (8 inn.): Taylor Martyn doubled twice and drove in three runs as the Cavaliers earned a nonconference game in Peru.
Chloe Mitchell allowed two hits and struck out 13 batters for L-P (24-3).
St. Bede 15, Princeton 5 (5 inn.): Regan Stoudt hit three home runs and had six RBIs as the Bruins wrapped up their Three Rivers Conference East Division championship season with a rout of the Tigresses in Peru.
Lilly Bosnich and Bella Pinter also homered for St. Bede (19-6, 11-1), as each finished with two RBIs and two runs.
Stoudt also was the winning pitcher.
Isa Ibarra was 2 for 3 with three RBIs for Princeton (6-16, 4-8).
Bureau Valley 16, Hall 2 (5 inn.): Carly Reglin was 2 for 3 with a home run, four RBIs and three runs to lead the Storm to a Three Rivers Conference East Division win in Spring Valley.
Reglin also earned the win, allowing two runs on three hits with 13 strikeouts and no walks in a complete game.
Madison Smith was 3 for 4 with a home run, two doubles, four RBIs and three runs for BV.
Hope Whightsil was 1 for 2 with two RBIs for the Red Devils.
Kewanee 14, Mendota 1: Emma Schultz doubled twice and scored a run as the Trojans lost a Three Rivers Conference East Division game in Mendota.
BASEBALL
St. Bede 4, Princeton 2: Gus Burr was 1 for 3 with a run and an RBI to help the Bruins to a Three Rivers Conference East Division game in Peru.
Ryan Slingsby also had a run and an RBI for the Bruins (18-6, 11-1), while Seth Ferrari earned the win, allowing two unearned runs on six hits with seven strikeouts and no walks in 6 1/3 innings.
Ace Christiansen was 3 for 4 with two RBIs for the Tigers, while Danny Cihocki gave up four runs on three hits and struck out 10 batters in a complete game.
Mendota 6, Kewanee 5: Dom Stamberger hit a solo home run to tie the game in the sixth, then delivered a walk-off single in the bottom of the seventh to lift the Trojans to a Three Rivers Conference East Division victory in Mendota.
Braiden Freeman earned the win in relief for Mendota (5-19, 2-10), allowing one unearned run on four hits with seven strikeouts and no walks in 3 1/3 innings.
Henry-Senachwine 6, Midwest Central 1: Lance Kiesewetter hit two home runs to lead the Mallards (18-6) to a nonconference win in Manito.
Eureka 5, Putnam County 0: The Panthers had four hits in a nonconference loss in Eureka.
BOYS TENNIS
Coal City 3, Mendota 2: The Trojans won two doubles matches in a loss in Mendota.
Clayton Buffington and Landon Bauer won 6-0, 6-4 at No. 1 doubles, while Dagen Setchell and Cameron Escatel won 6-2, 6-3 at No. 2 doubles.
Morris 3, Princeton 2: The Tigers lost in Princeton.
Chase Sims won 6-0, 6-1 at No. 2 singles for Princeton, while Asa Gartin and Josh Orwig were 6-1, 6-2 winners at No. 3 doubles for the Tigers.