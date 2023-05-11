NewsTribune sports roundup for Wednesday, May 10, 2023

The Henry-Midland girls track and field team will be well represented at the IHSA Class 1A State Meet.
At the Farmington Sectional, freshman Daniella Bumber qualified for state in four events.
Bumber won the 400-meter dash in a personal-best 57.5 seconds and placed second in the 100 and 200 in personal best times of 12.64 seconds and 25.92 seconds, respectively.
She also ran with Alison Mitchell, Taylor Frawley and Mikayla Frawley to place second in the 4x100 relay in 50.89 seconds.
H-M senior Laney Lester swept the throws with tosses of 12.33 meters — a personal best — in the shot put and 40.47 meters in the discus.
Taylor Frawley also earned a trip to state in the long jump as she placed third but met the qualifying standard with a leap of 5 meters.
Fieldcrest freshman Macy Gochanour advanced to state by winning the 300 hurdles in a personal-best 48.71 seconds.
The Timberducks placed second as a team with 66 points. Eureka won with 117. Fieldcrest placed 13th with 12 points.
BASEBALL
La Salle-Peru 10, Plano 0: Nolan Van Duzer hit a grand slam to lead the Cavaliers to an Interstate 8 Conference victory in Oglesby.
Jack Jereb doubled and drove in two runs for L-P (10-13, 6-7), while Brendan Boudreau was the winning pitcher.
Marquette 3, Putnam County 0: Jackson McDonald had the Panthers’ lone hit in a Tri-County Conference loss in Ottawa.
McDonald also was the losing pitcher, allowing three runs (two earned) on four hits with six strikeouts and two walks in a complete game.
South Beloit 8, Earlville 5: The Red Raiders lost a nonconference game in Earlville.
SOFTBALL
Indian Creek 14, Hall 2: Hope Whightsil doubled and drove in a run as the Red Devils lost a nonconference game in Spring Valley.
Charlie Pellegrini and Kailey Edwards each had a hit and a run for Hall.
South Beloit 7, Earlville 0: The Red Raiders were shut out in a nonconference game in Earlville.