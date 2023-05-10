NewsTribune sports roudup for Tuesday, May 9, 2023

Taylor Martyn and Evin Becker each doubled and drove in three runs as the La Salle-Peru softball team beat Kaneland 8-3 in an Interstate 8 Conference game in Maple Park.
Addie Duttlinger had three hits for the Cavaliers (20-3, 10-1), while Chloe Mitchell threw a complete game, allowing four hits and striking out nine batters.
St. Bede 8, Princeton 2: Addie Bontz went 2 for 5 with two runs and two RBIs to help the Bruins to a Three Rivers Conference East Division victory in Princeton.
Bella Pinter also drove in two runs for St. Bede (18-5, 10-1), while Ella Hermes threw a complete game, allowing two unearned runs on three hits with 13 strikeouts and one walk.
Caroline Keutzer, Kelsea Klingenberg and Sylvie Rutledge each had a hit for the Tigresses (6-14, 4-8).
Bureau Valley 16, Hall 0 (4 inn.): Madison Smith homered, drove in four runs and scored two runs as the Storm rolled to a Three Rivers Conference East Division victory in Manlius.
Smith also combined with Carly Reglin for a no-hitter for BV (12-12, 6-5), while Liana Ledergerber was 2 for 3 with two RBIs and two runs.
Earlville 3-5, Hiawatha 1-2: The Red Raiders swept a doubleheader.
In the first game, Brooklyn Guelde struck out 14 batters and scored two runs.
Guelde struck out 11 batters and scored a run in the second game, while Chesney Auter had two hits and drove in four runs. Bailey Miller had two triples and scored three runs.
Marquette 6, Putnam County 2: Valeria Villagomez drove in both of the Panthers’ runs in a Tri-County Conference loss in Granville.
Woodland/Flanagan-Cornell 3, Henry-Senachwine 2: Kaitlyn Anderson tripled, drove in a run and scored a run as the Mallards lost a Tri-County Conference game south of Streator.
Kewanee 10, Mendota 5: Katie Jenner doubled twice, scored a run and drove in a run as the Trojans lost a Three Rivers Conference East Division game in Kewanee.
Emma Schultz drove in two runs for Mendota.
BASEBALL
Hall 13, Bureau Valley 1 (5 inn.): Kyler Lapp was 2 for 4 with a double, three RBIs and two runs to help the Red Devils to a Three Rivers Conference East Division victory in Manlius.
Mac Resetich was 2 for 2 with a double, two runs and an RBI.
Ashton Pecher was the winning pitcher, as he allowed one run on six hits with six strikeouts and one walk in four innings.
Elijah Endress was 2 for 2 with an RBI for the Storm.
Henry-Senachwine 4, Woodland/Flanagan-Cornell 0: Mason Johnson threw a two-hit shutout with eight strikeouts to lead the Mallards to a Tri-County Conference victory in rural Streator.
Carson Rowe was 1 for 2 with two runs and an RBI for Henry.
Kewanee 6, Mendota 4: Braiden Freeman was 1 for 3 with a run and an RBI as the Trojans lost a Three Rivers Conference East Division game in Kewanee.
BOYS TRACK & FIELD
At Heyworth: Fieldcrest placed eighth at the Heart of Illinois Conference Meet with 22 points.
The Knights received third-place finishes from Jozia Johnson in the 100-meter dash in 11.58 seconds and Caleb Krischel in the 1,600 in 4:39.76.