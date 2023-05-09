Softball: WFC bats come alive in 10-4 victory at Henry-Senachwine

HENRY — For a pair of teams that have been struggling to score runs in their Tri-County Conference games lately, Henry-Senachwine and Woodland/Flanagan-Cornell put them up in bunches Monday in the opener of their TCC series on a cold and windy day at the Henry diamond.
The visiting Warriors recorded three separate three-run innings, while the Mallards put up a four-spot in the home half of the sixth to make things interesting in an eventual 10-4 win for WFC. The ballclubs – now tied for fifth place in the Tri-County standings with an opportunity to finish tied for fourth in the eight-team league with a win in the series finale – meet again Tuesday a few miles south of Streator.
Woodland/Flanagan-Cornell leadoff hitter Olivia Chismarick started off Monday’s game with a base hit to right, a sign of things to come during her 3-for-4 performance on the day as the Warriors and Mallards combined for 19 hits.
“Today felt really good,” said Chismarick, who singled in the first, was hit by a pitch in the third, singled and scored in the fourth, and doubled in a run and scored in the seventh. “We were really positive the whole time and upbeat. ...
“I feel like we’re playing pretty well as a team right now, and we’re definitely encouraging each other. I think that helps a lot.”
Chismarick reached safely again to lead off the third, and again didn’t score. Her teammates did, though, as WFC (14-10 overall, 6-7 TCC) put up three runs thanks to four consecutive hits from Ella Derossett, Emma Highland, Shae Simons and Cloee Johnston to go up 3-0. The Warriors made it 6-0 thanks to three unearned runs – the Mallards committed six errors on the day – in the fourth, with Simons delivering an RBI hit for the second straight inning.
A Jaylei Leininger run-scoring double in the fifth made it 7-0 Warriors, and things looked comfortably in control for Simons (7 IP, 0 ER, 8 H, 3 BB, 10 K) and Co. until the Mallards came to life with four unearned runs in the bottom of the sixth. Rylan Davis, Desiree Couve, Rachel Eckert and Lauren Harbison all delivered extra-base hits for Henry-Senachwine (9-10 overall, 6-7 TCC), the final three driving home runs capped by Harbison’s fly ball triple to the fence in right-center.
“We were all cheering each other on a lot,” Harbison said, “and it really helps when you know you have your team behind you, and they’re not going to get mad at you if you make a mistake, they’ll pick you up from it. We just had a positive attitude.
“Once one person gets a hit, it seems everyone else follows. That’s when things really go well.”
The Warriors responded, however, plating three runs in the top of the seventh. Kortney Harms and Chismarick provided RBI hits, and Simons then came on to work a 1-2-3 bottom half to close out the win.
“We told [the team] to play the seventh inning like they were down two runs and score three, and they actually pulled it off,” Warriors coach Mike Hoekstra said. “Play like you’re down. We need three here, and they got it done.”
While Simons went all seven innings for the Warriors, Harbison (5 IP, 3 ER, 9 H, 2 BB, 4 K) started and Eckert (2 IP, 1 ER, 2 H, 0 BB, 1 K) relieved for Henry-Senachwine. Chismarick, Derossett and Simons for WFC and Harbison and Kaitlyn Anderson for the Mallards had multi-hit performances.
Prior to Monday’s meeting, WFC had been held to four total runs total in each of its last two Tri-County Conference series. Henry-Senachwine had been limited to four or fewer runs in its last four games before scoring that many in the sixth alone.
“We just didn’t play well today,” Henry-Senachwine coach Lori Stenstrom said. “It happens, but our hitting has really improved here in the last two to three weeks. I’m happy with where we’re at, but I’m a little disappointed with today overall.
“We just didn’t play real well.”
