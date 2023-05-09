Softball: WFC bats come alive in 10-4 victory at Henry-Senachwine

WFC's Shae Simons (9) high-fives teammate Kaiden Connor (13) after Simons scored a third-inning run against Henry-Senachwine on Monday, May 8, 2023, in Henry. (Scott Anderson)

Henry-Senachwine shortstop Brooklynn Thompson (21) makes the turn on a double-play attempt as WFC batter-runner Clara Downey (5) races down the first-base line Monday, May 8, 2023, in Henry. (Scott Anderson)

“I feel like we’re playing pretty well as a team right now, and we’re definitely encouraging each other. I think that helps a lot.”

— Olivia Chismarick, WFC softball