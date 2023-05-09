NewsTribune sports roundup for Monday, May 8, 2023

The La Salle-Peru girls track and field team won nine events Monday en route to a victory in the Illinois Valley Meet in Ottawa.

The Cavaliers racked up 157 points. St. Bede (88.5) placed second, Hall (75.5) finished third, Mendota (37) was sixth, and Putnam County (4) was eighth in the eight-team meet.

L-P’s Elli Sines won the 100-meter dash in 12.79 seconds and the 200 in 27.49 seconds, while placing second in the 100 hurdles (16.7).

Kiely Domyancich swept the distance races with times of 6:29.6 in the 1,600 and 13:31.53 in the 3,200 for the Cavs.

Other winners for L-P were Miah Buckley in the 400 (1:04.12), Bailey Pode in the 800 (2:31.36), and Phoebe Shetterly in the long jump (4.49 meters).

L-P’s foursome of Buckley, Pode, Ashlee Lord and Anya De La Luz won the 4x400 in 4:35.3 and the 4x800 in 10:56.71.

St. Bede’s Anna Lopez won the triple jump with a leap of 10.49 meters, and also ran with Sierah Shaver, Rubi De La Torre and Emerald De La Torre to win the 4x100 in 52.9 seconds.

Also for the Bruins, Lily Bosnich won the 300 hurdles in 51.04 seconds.

For Hall, Laela Shevokas won the shot put with a toss of 8.66 meters, while Elizabeth Wozek cleared 2.13 meters to win the pole vault.

Mendota’s Laylie Denault placed second in the pole vault (2.13 meters) and ran with Ella Martin, Sofia Duarte and Grace Wasmer to finish second in the 4x200 (2:05.18). Also for the Trojans, Alexis Finley was runner-up in the 1,600 (6:38.28).

Mendota’s Sebastian Carlos won the 400 in 54.35 seconds.

The Trojans also got runner-up finishes from Anthony Kelson in the 1,600 (5:03.01) and Travis Mumm, Jacob Carr, Daniel Hanson and Hector Gonzalez in the 4x800 (10:10.06).

For L-P, Ricardo Santiago won the discus with a toss of 37.53 meters.

Hall had a pair of runner-up finishes from Caleb Bickett in the 400 (55.5 seconds) and Eri Martinez-Prado in the 3,200 (11:46.14).

Broedy Sandberg, Cayden Bouxsein, Braden Bickerman and Wyatt Grimshaw won the 4x800 in 9:36.04 for Putnam County.

St. Bede’s Tom Makransky cleared 3.35 meters to win the pole vault.

At El Paso: Daniella Bumber won three individual events and ran on a winning relay to lead Henry-Midland to the title at the nine-team El Paso-Gridley Meet.

The Timberducks racked up 126 points to beat the host Titans by four.

Bumber won the 100-meter dash (13.21 seconds), the 200 (26.91) and the 400 (1:00.25). She also ran with Alison Mitchell, Taylor Frawley and Mikayla Frawley to win the 4x100 in 53.3 seconds.

Taylor Frawley also won the long jump with a leap of 4.81 meters.

Laney Lester swept the throws with tosses of 12.04 meters in the shot put and 37.59 meters in the discus, while Elizabeth Knuckey won the 3,200 in 15:23.58.

The H-M boys placed sixth. Connor Keinath placed second in the shot put (12.92 meters) and fourth in the discus (32.97 meters).

At Galva: Elijah House won two individual events and ran on a winning relay as Bureau Valley placed third among nine teams at the Pam Foley Memorial Invitational.

The Storm finished with 91 points. Monmouth-Roseville won with 191.

House won the 800 meters in 2:01.77 and the 1,600 in 4:41.27. He ran with Dylan Macklin, Benjamin Roth and Adrian Gallardo to win the 4x400 in 3:39.71.

BASEBALL

Henry-Senachwine 9, Woodland/Flanagan-Cornell 2: The Mallards earned a Tri-County Conference victory in Henry.

BOYS TENNIS

Rochelle 5, Mendota 0: The Trojans were swept in Mendota.