NewsTribune girls track and field sectional preview

The regular season is over, and now girls track and field athletes from around the NewsTribune area are eyeing a trip to Charleston for the IHSA state meet.
To advance to state, athletes must place in the top two of their event or meet the qualifying standard.
Here’s a look at all the sectionals involving area teams:
Class 2A Kankakee Sectional
When: Wednesday (1 p.m. field events, 2 p.m. running)
Area teams: La Salle-Peru
Worth noting: The Cavaliers do not have any athletes seeded to finish top two or any athletes who have hit the state-qualifying standard this season.
However, L-P’s 4x800-meter relay of Ashlee Lord, Anya De La Luz, Bailey Pode and Miah Buckley could be in the mix for a state berth as the Cavs are ranked fifth with a time of 10:45.77. The standard is 10:13.76.
L-P’s Elli Sines is ranked sixth in the 100 hurdles at 17.41 seconds. The standard is 16.48 seconds.
Class 1A Erie Sectional
When: Wednesday (4 p.m. field, 5:30 p.m. running)
Area teams: Amboy co-op, Bureau Valley, Earlville, Hall, Putnam County, St. Bede
Worth noting: St. Bede has several athletes and relays who have a solid chance of qualifying for the state meet.
Anna Lopez, a state qualifier in the triple jump, long jump and 100 last spring, has the second best triple jump in the sectional, which also is the second best triple jump in Class 1A this season. She’s also ranked third in the 100 and fourth in the long jump but has hit the long jump standard of 5 meters.
Freshman Lily Bosnich is ranked first in the 300 hurdles, third in the 200 and fourth in the 100.
Lopez and Bosnich have both run on the Bruins’ second-ranked 4x100 and third-ranked 4x200 at 51.55 seconds and 1:49.96, respectively, which both beat the qualifying standard. St. Bede’s 1:49.96 is the 10th-best time in Class 1A this spring.
Athletes can compete in only four events at the sectional.
Amboy’s Elly Jones, a four-event state qualifier last year, has the sectional’s best time in the 100 hurdles at 16.17 seconds, which beats the standard of 16.173 seconds. St. Bede’s Macy Zeglis is ranked fourth at 17.14 seconds.
Jones also has the third-best time in the 300 hurdles at 51.44 and is ranked third in the triple jump at 10.49 meters, which bests the standard of 10.18 meters.
Bureau Valley’s Jillian Hulsing and Amboy’s Jillian Anderson have each cleared 1.54 meters in the high jump for the sectional’s best mark in the event.
The Storm also have two relays near the qualifying standard in the 4x200 and 4x400. BV has run a 1:52.5 in the 4x200 and the standard is 1:51.76, and the Storm own a 4:22.45 in the 4x400 with the standard being 4:19.68.
Class 2A Sterling Sectional
When: Thursday (2 p.m. field, 4:15 p.m. running)
Area teams: Mendota
Worth noting: The Trojans do not have any athletes with top-10 sectional marks or who have hit a qualifying standard this season.
Class 2A Galesburg
When: Thursday (4 p.m. field, 6 p.m. running)
Area teams: Princeton
Worth noting: Princeton’s Morgan Foes is looking to qualify for state in both throws.
Foes has the sectional’s best toss in the discus at 39.15 meters and the third-best throw in the shot put at 11.33 meters.
Teammate Morgan Richards has the sixth-ranked mark in both throws at 10.72 meters in the shot and 32.24 meters in the discus but isn’t far off the standards of 10.79 and 33.83 meters.
Freshman Camryn Driscoll has the sixth-best 400 time in the sectional at 1:00.64, which bests the standard of 1:00.71.
Miyah Fox has the fifth-best 100 hurdles time at 16.6 seconds, which is just off the standard of 16.48 seconds.
Class 1A Farmington
When: Wednesday (4 p.m. field)
Area teams: Henry-Midland, Fieldcrest
Worth noting: Henry-Midland has multiple athletes who will be in the hunt for a trip to Charleston.
Laney Lester owns the sectional’s best marks in the shot put and discus at 12.11 meters and 42.43 meters, respectively. In the discus, Lester has the best throw in Class 1A this season by nearly a meter, while she also owns the second-best throw in Class 1A this spring in the shot put.
Freshman Daniella Bumber has bettered the qualifying standard in four individual events and ran on a relay with a qualifying time but can only compete in four events. Bumber has the second-best time in Class 1A in the 400 this spring at 58.38 seconds and has the eighth-best time in Class 1A in the 200 at 26.22 seconds but is ranked third at the sectional. She also is ranked third in the sectional in the 100 at 12.72 seconds and fifth in the 800 at 2:27.42.
Bumber also runs in the Timberducks’ 4x100 relay, which has the third-best time in the sectional this spring at 51.93 seconds, which bests the standard of 52.2 seconds.
H-M has two high jumpers who have cleared the standard of 1.52 meters in Daphaney Kessling and Alison Mitchell. Kessling has the second-best mark in the sectional at 1.6 meters, while Mitchell is tied for fifth at 1.52 meters.
H-M’s Taylor Frawley has the second-best mark in the sectional in the long jump at 5.18 meters, which bests the standard of 5 meters.
Fieldcrest freshman Macy Gochanout will be in the mix for both hurdle events as she has the sectional’s best time in the 300 hurdles at 50.3 seconds and the third-best time in the 100 hurdles at 17.35 seconds.