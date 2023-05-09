Alumnus John Senica hired to coach L-P boys basketball

John Senica has been associated with La Salle-Peru basketball for a long time.
Senica played for the Cavaliers under legendary coach Chips Giovanine before graduating in 1990.
He’s also served as an assistant coach for the boys and girls teams.
Now, Senica is taking over the boys program at his alma mater.
“It hasn’t sunk in yet,” said Senica, whose hiring was approved by the L-P Board of Education at a special meeting Monday. “It means a lot. There’s been a lot of good coaches who have come through the program, and I feel honored to follow them. It’s something I never dreamed I’d be able to do.
“I appreciate [superintendent] Steve Wrobleski and the L-P board allowing me to have this opportunity, and I want to thank everybody who has helped me get to where I am as a coach.”
After serving as an assistant under former coach Jim Cherveny for the last three years, and before that under Hollis Vickery in the girls program for about a decade, Senica decided to go for the head job.
“I’ve coached these kids for a long time and I wanted to help get them through the program,” Senica said. “I’m really just very passionate about L-P, and it’s something I really wanted to do. I really want to coach at the school, take over the program and see what I can do with it.”
Wrobleski said it’s nice to have an alumnus lead the program.
“Coach Senica has a long history with L-P basketball, both as a former student-athlete and coach,” Wrobleski said in a news release. “It’s exciting when you’re able to hire a Cavalier alum who also brings a deep understanding of the game.”
Senica is very familiar with the roster he’ll take over, as his son, Josh, will be a senior. Senica has coached players in the program at the grade-school level at Holy Family along with serving as an assistant at L-P.
“I’ve coached a lot of the kids who are in the program for many years, from grade school up, so the transition is going to be easy as far as that goes,” Senica said. “Taking over for coach Cherveny and John Riva as his assistant, it’s going to be very difficult to fill those shoes and do as good of a job as they did.”
Senica inherits a roster that returns three starters from last year in Josh Senica, Seth Adams and Jack Jereb.
Josh Senica was unanimous All-Interstate 8 Conference and NewsTribune First-Team All-Area after averaging 17.9 points and 10.5 rebounds per game.
“It’s going to be very special [to coach Josh his senior year],” Senica said. “Not many coaches can say they’ve done that or are going to do that. I’m very blessed and fortunate. It’s going to be an honor being his head coach as he finishes his career at L-P.”
Senica, who played basketball at IVCC, said L-P fans will see some changes next season.
“Coach Cherveny was a great coach and has a lot of wins. I hope I can produce like he did,” Senica said. “I do have some new ideas. I do have a little bit different philosophies. People are going to see a little bit of a change.”
Cherveny led the Cavaliers to a 161-164 record, including 16-15 last season, and two regional championships in 12 seasons.
“We are excited to keep John in the Cavalier family,” said L-P athletic director Mike Kuziel said in a news release. “His passion, determination, experience and leadership will build on our basketball tradition.”