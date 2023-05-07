NewsTribune sports roundup for Saturday, May 6, 2023

Andrew Pyszka blasted a grand slam Saturday to help the Putnam County baseball team to a 13-6 victory over Fieldcrest in a nonconference game in Granville.
Josh Jessen was 2 for 4 with four RBIs for the Panthers (16-10), while Jackson McDonald tripled, scored two runs and drove in two runs.
Blake Billups was the winning pitcher as he allowed two runs (one earned) on four hits with five strikeouts and four walks in 4 1/3 innings.
Zach Johnson was 1 for 2 with two RBIs for the Knights, while Tyler Serna was 2 for 4 with an RBI and a run.
El Paso-Gridley 4, Henry-Senachwine 3: Carson Rowe went 2 for 3 with a double and two RBIs as the Mallards lost a nonconference game in El Paso.
Mason Guarnieri tripled and scored a run.
Eureka 8-7, Hall 5-6: The Red Devils were swept in a nonconference doubleheader in Eureka.
In the first game, Joel Koch was 2 for 4 with a home run, two RBIs and a run.
Mac Resetich was 3 for 3 with a triple and two RBIs in the second game.
SOFTBALL
Henry-Senachwine 7, El Paso-Gridley 6: The Mallards hit three home runs in the final three innings to rally for a nonconference victory in El Paso.
Des Couve hit a solo homer in the fifth, and in the sixth inning, Kaitlyn Anderson and Lexi Serpette each belted two-run homers.
Lauren Harbison was the winning pitcher as she gave up six runs on eight hits with 14 strikeouts and seven walks.
GIRLS SOCCER
Morris 2, La Salle-Peru 1: The No. 5-seeded Cavaliers lost to No. 3 Morris in the third-place game of the Interstate 8 Conference Tournament in Rochelle.