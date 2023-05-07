NewsTribune Athlete of the Week: La Salle-Peru’s Billy Mini

Billy Mini has been an important player for the La Salle-Peru baseball team all season on the mound and at the plate.
He helped the Cavaliers go 2-2 last week.
He doubled, drove in a run and scored a run in an 8-inning loss to Ottawa before hitting a sacrifice fly and earning the win in relief against the Pirates two days later.
In between, Mini ripped a two-run walk-off single against Sandwich.
Mini capped the week by hitting a two-run home run at Limestone.
“We went 2-2 last week and Billy was right in the middle of our success,” L-P coach Matt Glupcynski said. “For the week, he hit about .500. He had the walk-off against Sandwich. He threw both Ottawa games in relief. In the first game, he was the hard luck loser, but in the second game he came in and threw four innings for us and got the win. We finished the week against Limestone and he had a two-run home run.
“He’s been a constant in our pitching rotation from the beginning of the year. He’s one of our top three guys we lean on. He’s been hitting in the middle of the order the whole season as well. He’s swinging a very good stick and I expect that to continue for the rest of the year.”
For his performance, Mini was voted the NewsTribune Athlete of the Week.
Mini answered a few questions from NewsTribune sports editor Kevin Chlum.
How old were you when you started playing baseball and how did you get into it?
I was about 4 or 5 when I first started playing. My parents got me into playing the game.
What do you like about playing baseball?
Making plays and the friendships I make through the game.
What makes you a good baseball player?
Constantly practicing and working on my game.
What is your favorite sports memory?
Winning the state championship with my Junior League team in 2019.
Who is the best athlete you ever competed against?
(Former L-P and current Illinois pitcher) Julius Sanchez.
If you could travel anywhere in the world, where would you go and why?
I would go to Greece. I would like to leave the country and Greece is a place I would like to visit.
With what food could you win an eating contest?
Pancakes.
What is a TV show or movie you never get tired of watching?
The Marvel movie series.
What are your plans after high school?
Attend IVCC and study occupational theory and play baseball.
What are your thoughts on your individual performance last week?
I am very happy with my performance after having a rough few weeks at the beginning of the year.