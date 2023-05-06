NewsTribune sports roundup for Friday, May 5, 2023

The La Salle-Peru girls track and field team tied for sixth at the Interstate 8 Conference Meet in Sycamore.
Miah Buckley placed second in the 400 meters in 1:02.68, and ran with Ashlee Lord, Anya De La Luz and Bailey Pode to finish second in the 4x800 relay in 10:45.77. The same foursome placed third in the 4x400 in 4:32.95.
Also for the Cavaliers, Elli Sines placed second in the 100 hurdles in 18.35 seconds.
At Geneseo: Princeton placed ninth in the McCormick ABC Invite.
Princeton’s Bennett Williams won the A flight discus with a toss of 48.46 meters, while teammate Ian Morris won the B discus at 42.88 meters.
Williams also won the B shot put at 14.26 meters, while Payne Miller finished second in the A shot put at 15.56 meters.
The Tigers’ Chris Ossola, Christian Yepsen, Gabe Glass and Arthur Burden won the B 4x800 in 9:29.47.
At Winnebago: Mendota placed sixth at the Mowen Invite.
Sebastian Carlos placed second in the 400 meters in a personal-best 52.41 seconds.
Carlos Olivas finished third in the 3,200 in 13:44.23.
BASEBALL
Hall 13, Morrison 1 (5 inn.): Mac Resetich and Joel Koch each homered as the Red Devils won a Three Rivers Conference crossover in Spring Valley.
Resetich was 2 for 2 with four RBIs and three runs, while Koch was 2 for 3 with a run and an RBI.
Koch also earned the win, giving up one earned run on three hits, with six strikeouts and three walks in four innings.
Mendota 7, Rockridge 5: Dom Stamberger was 2 for 3 with a double, a run and an RBI as the Trojans earned a Three Rivers Conference crossover victory in Mendota.
Braiden Freeman and Justin Randolph each had a hit and two runs for Mendota. Freeman also was the winning pitcher, allowing five runs (one earned) on four hits, with four strikeouts and two walks in five innings.
Princeton 9, Orion 5: Danny Cihocki and Ryan Brucker each hit a home run as the Tigers won a Three Rivers Conference crossover in Princeton.
Cihocki drove in four runs, while Brucker was 2 for 3 with a double, two RBIs and two runs.
Tyler Forristall earned the win in relief, allowing one unearned run on one hit, with four strikeouts and three walks in 4 1/3 innings.
East Peoria 9, La Salle-Peru 7: Jacob Gross homered and drove in four runs as the Cavaliers came up short in a nonconference game in East Peoria.
Billy Mini was 2 for 4 with a double and two runs for L-P.
IVC 7, St. Bede 2: Ryan Slingsby hit a home run for the Bruins in a nonconference loss in Peru.
Sherrard 8, Bureau Valley 5: Sam Wright was 3 for 4 with two runs and an RBI as the Storm lost a Three Rivers Conference crossover in Manlius.
Elijah Endress was 2 for 3 with two RBIs.
Prairie Central 5, Fieldcrest 1: Tyler Serna was 1 for 3 and drove in the Knights’ lone run in a nonconference game in Wenona.
Eli Gerdes was 1 for 3 and scored Fieldcrest’s run.
SOFTBALL
Orion 12, Princeton 8: Samantha Woolley was 2 for 3 with a triple and three RBIs as the Tigresses lost a Three Rivers Conference crossover in Princeton.
Rockridge 19, Mendota 0 (5 inn.): Katie Jenner and Peri Manning each had a hit as the Trojans lost a Three Rivers Conference crossover in Mendota.
Morrison 12, Hall 0 (5 inn.): Kailey Edwards had the Red Devils’ lone hit in a Three Rivers Conference crossover loss in Spring Valley.
Sherrard 19, Bureau Valley 0 (4 inn.): Liana Ledergerber doubled as the Storm lost a Three Rivers Conference crossover in Manlius.
Prairie Central 7, Fieldcrest 2: The Knights lost a nonconference game in Minonk.