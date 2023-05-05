NewsTribune sports roundup for Thursday, May 4, 2023

Miyah Fox won the 100-meter hurdles Thursday to help the Princeton girls track and field team place third in the Three Rivers Conference Meet in Erie.
Fox ran a personal best 16.6 seconds.
Sherrard won with 160.5 points, the Tigers finished with 86, St. Bede (67) placed fourth, Bureau Valley (44) was sixth, Hall (28.5) was 11th and Mendota (2) was 14th.
Princeton also got runner-up finishes from Morgan Foes in the shot put (11.33 meters), Camryn Driscoll in the 400 (1:01.04) and Paige Jesse, Kiana Brokaw, Lexi Bohms and Driscoll in the 4x800 (11:17.2).
For St. Bede, Lily Bosnich won the 300 hurdles in a personal best 49.6 seconds and ran with Sierah Shaver, Anna Lopez and Emerald De La Torre to win the 4x100 (51.55) and the 4x200 (1:49.96).
Lopez won the long jump (4.94 meters) and placed second in the triple jump (10.72 meters).
Bureau Valley’s Jillian Hulsing cleared 1.48 meters to place second in the high jump.
For the Red Devils, Promise Giacometti placed third in the 100 (13.46) and fourth in the 200 (28.12) and 400 (1:04.46).
At Shabbona: The Earlville girls placed fifth and the Earlville boys finished sixth in the Little Ten Conference Meet at Indian Creek.
Marissa Congdon placed second in the shot put and discus with tosses of 8.67 meters and 25.82 meters for the Red Raiders.
Earlville’s Matt Kuter finished fourth in the long jump at 4.92 meters.
BASEBALL
Hall 11, Kewanee 0 (6 inn.): Joel Koch hit a home run and drove in four runs as the Red Devils cruised to a Three Rivers Conference East Division victory in Kewanee.
Ashton Pecher was 1 for 3 and scored three runs for Hall, while Evan Stefaniak doubled and scored twice.
Max Bryant earned the win, allowing four hits in four scoreless innings, striking out seven and walking three.
Henry-Senachwine 13, Dwight 1 (5 inn.): Colton Williams hit a home run and a double and drove in four runs as the Mallards earned a Tri-County Conference win in Dwight.
Carson Rowe and Zachary Barnes each had two hits, two RBIs and a run for the Mallards.
Mason Johnson was the winning pitcher, allowing one run on four hits with five strikeouts and three walks in five innings.
Ottawa 9, Mendota 5: Justin Randolph homered, drove in two runs and scored a run as the Trojans fell in a nonconference game in Ottawa.
Newman 10, Princeton 4: Noah LaPorte was 1 for 3 and scored two runs as the Tigers lost a Three Rivers Conference East Division game in Sterling.
SOFTBALL
La Salle-Peru 14, Rochelle 0: Evin Becker hit a home run and had three RBIs as the Cavaliers won an Interstate 8 Conference game in Rochelle.
Callie Mertes drove in five runs, while Taylor Vescogni threw a complete game, allowing three hits and striking out seven.
St. Bede 12, Bureau Valley 1 (6 inn.): Addie Bontz went 3 for 4 with a home run, four runs and two RBIs as the Bruins cruised to a Three Rivers Conference East Division victory in Manlius.
Ella Hermes went 3 for 5 with a triple, three runs and two RBIs, while Maddy Dalton was 3 for 3 with a double, three RBIs and a run.
Reagan Stoudt threw a complete game, allowing one run on three hits with 12 strikeouts and one walk.
Emily Wright was 1 for 3 and drove in the only run for the Storm.
Putnam County 1, Woodland-Flanagan 0: Reise Zellmer doubled and drove in the only run of the game as the Panthers earned a Tri-County Conference win in Granville.
Maggie Richetta went 1 for 2 and scored a run for PC, while Kara Staley threw a complete game, allowing three hits with five strikeouts and one walk.
Henry-Senachwine 4, Dwight 2 (8 inn.): Kaitlyn Anderson went 3 for 4 with a triple, a double, a run and an RBI as the Mallards won a Tri-County Conference game in Dwight.
Abbie Stanbary was 2 for 4 with two runs and an RBI, while Lauren Harbison was 1 for 4 with a run and also pitched a complete game, allowing two runs on eight hits with eight strikeouts and one walk.
Ottawa 6, Mendota 1: Kirby Bond was 1 for 3 with a run and Reanna Brandt went 1 for 3 with an RBI as the Trojans lost a nonconference game in Ottawa.
Newman 13, Princeton 10: Makayla Hecht was 3 for 3 with four runs as the Tigresses lost a Three Rivers Conference East Division game in Sterling.
Isa Ibarra was 3 for 5 with two RBIs and two runs for Princeton, while Samantha Woolley was 2 for 4 with three RBIs.
Kewanee 15, Hall 0 (4 inn.): The Red Devils did not have a hit in the Three Rivers Conference East Division game in Kewanee.
GIRLS SOCCER
Kaneland 12, La Salle-Peru 0: The No. 5-seeded Cavaliers lost to the No. 1 Knights in the Interstate 8 Conference semifinals in Maple Park.
L-P will play No. 3 Morris in the third-place game Saturday.
Ottawa 6, DePue-Hall 0: The Little Giants were shut out in Spring Valley.
BOYS TENNIS
La Salle-Peru 5, Mendota 0: The Cavaliers swept the Trojans in Mendota.
In singles, Adam Kasperski won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1, while Zach Newman won 6-4, 6-4 at No. 2.
In doubles, Andrew Bollis and Danny Santoy were 6-2, 6-0 winners at No. 1, Michael and Jon Milota claimed a 6-4, 6-3 win at No. 2 and Colin Krug and Michael Peters won 6-1, 6-2 at No. 3.