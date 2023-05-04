May 04, 2023
St. Bede softball earns No. 1 seed in subsectional

St. Bede, Hall, Henry baseball teams voted No. 3 seeds

By Kevin Chlum
Members of the St. Bede softball team gather at the mound between innings on Monday, March 20, 2023 at St. Bede Academy.

The St. Bede softball team earned the No. 1 seed in subsectional B of the Class 1A St. Bede Sectional.

The Bruins (16-5) will compete in the Wethersfield Regional and will face the winner of No. 9 Lowpoint-Washburn and No. 10 Midland at 4 p.m. May 16. The title game is 11 a.m. Saturday, May 20.

Also in the subsectional, Putnam County is the No. 5 seed and Henry-Senachwine is the No. 6. Both will play in the Newman Regional.

The Mallards will host No. 8 Amboy at 4:30 p.m. on Monday, May 15 with the winner advancing to face No. 2 Morrison on May 16. The Panthers will play No. 3 Newman at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 17. The title game is 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 20.

Earlville is the No. 8 seed in subsectional A of the Walther Christian Sectional and will play No. 3 Walther Christian at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 17 in the Serena Regional.

In Class 2A, Bureau Valley is the No. 6 seed, Princeton is No. 7, Mendota is No. 8 and Hall is No. 11 in subsectional B of the Rockridge Sectional.

In the Princeton Regional at 4:30 p.m. Monday, May 15, Mendota will play at Princeton and Hall will play at Bureau Valley.

The Princeton-Mendota winner will play No. 1 Rockridge at 4:30 pm. Tuesday, May 16, while the Hall-Bureau Valley winner will play No. 4 Kewanee at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 17. The title game is 4:30 p.m. Friday, May 19.

Fieldcrest is the No. 11 seed in subsectional A of the Rockridge Sectional and will play at No. 7 Deer Creek-Mackinaw in the Fieldcrest Regional at 4:30 p.m. Monday, May 15.

In baseball, St. Bede was voted the No. 3 seed in subsectional A of the Class 1A Harvest Christian Sectional, while Putnam County is No. 4 and Earlville is No. 12.

The Bruins are in the Marquette Regional and open the postseason at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, May 18 against the winner of No. 5 Yorkville Christian and No. 9 Newark. The title game is 1 p.m. Saturday, May 20.

Putnam County and Earlville are in the Putnam County Regional. The Red Raiders play at No. 6 Hinckley-Big Rock at 4:30 p.m. Monday, May 15 with the winner advancing to face Putnam County at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, May 18. The title game is 11 a.m. Saturday, May 20.

Henry-Senachwine is the No. 3 seed in subsectional B of the Illinois Wesleyan Sectional and will play No. 6 Stark County at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, May 18 in the Stark County Regional. The title game is 11 a.m. Saturday.

In subsectional A in the Class 2A Knoxville Sectional, Hall is the No. 3 seed, Princeton is No. 4 and Bureau Valley is No. 5.

The Red Devils are in the Orion Regional and will play at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 17 against the winner of No. 6 Mercer County and No. 10 Rockridge. The title game is 11 a.m. Saturday, May 20.

In the Princeton Regional, the Tigers and Storm will play each other at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, May 18. The title game is 1 p.m. Saturday, May 20.

Mendota is the No. 8 seed in subsectional B of the Stillman Valley Sectional and will play at No. 7 Oregon in the Oregon Regional at 4:30 p.m. Monday, May 15.

Fieldcrest is the No. 10 seed in subsectional B of the Millikin University Sectional and will play at No. 8 Deer Creek-Mackinaw at 4:30 p.m. Monday, May 15 in the Eureka Regional.