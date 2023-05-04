St. Bede softball earns No. 1 seed in subsectional

The St. Bede softball team earned the No. 1 seed in subsectional B of the Class 1A St. Bede Sectional.
The Bruins (16-5) will compete in the Wethersfield Regional and will face the winner of No. 9 Lowpoint-Washburn and No. 10 Midland at 4 p.m. May 16. The title game is 11 a.m. Saturday, May 20.
Also in the subsectional, Putnam County is the No. 5 seed and Henry-Senachwine is the No. 6. Both will play in the Newman Regional.
The Mallards will host No. 8 Amboy at 4:30 p.m. on Monday, May 15 with the winner advancing to face No. 2 Morrison on May 16. The Panthers will play No. 3 Newman at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 17. The title game is 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 20.
Earlville is the No. 8 seed in subsectional A of the Walther Christian Sectional and will play No. 3 Walther Christian at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 17 in the Serena Regional.
In Class 2A, Bureau Valley is the No. 6 seed, Princeton is No. 7, Mendota is No. 8 and Hall is No. 11 in subsectional B of the Rockridge Sectional.
In the Princeton Regional at 4:30 p.m. Monday, May 15, Mendota will play at Princeton and Hall will play at Bureau Valley.
The Princeton-Mendota winner will play No. 1 Rockridge at 4:30 pm. Tuesday, May 16, while the Hall-Bureau Valley winner will play No. 4 Kewanee at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 17. The title game is 4:30 p.m. Friday, May 19.
Fieldcrest is the No. 11 seed in subsectional A of the Rockridge Sectional and will play at No. 7 Deer Creek-Mackinaw in the Fieldcrest Regional at 4:30 p.m. Monday, May 15.
In baseball, St. Bede was voted the No. 3 seed in subsectional A of the Class 1A Harvest Christian Sectional, while Putnam County is No. 4 and Earlville is No. 12.
The Bruins are in the Marquette Regional and open the postseason at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, May 18 against the winner of No. 5 Yorkville Christian and No. 9 Newark. The title game is 1 p.m. Saturday, May 20.
Putnam County and Earlville are in the Putnam County Regional. The Red Raiders play at No. 6 Hinckley-Big Rock at 4:30 p.m. Monday, May 15 with the winner advancing to face Putnam County at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, May 18. The title game is 11 a.m. Saturday, May 20.
Henry-Senachwine is the No. 3 seed in subsectional B of the Illinois Wesleyan Sectional and will play No. 6 Stark County at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, May 18 in the Stark County Regional. The title game is 11 a.m. Saturday.
In subsectional A in the Class 2A Knoxville Sectional, Hall is the No. 3 seed, Princeton is No. 4 and Bureau Valley is No. 5.
The Red Devils are in the Orion Regional and will play at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 17 against the winner of No. 6 Mercer County and No. 10 Rockridge. The title game is 11 a.m. Saturday, May 20.
In the Princeton Regional, the Tigers and Storm will play each other at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, May 18. The title game is 1 p.m. Saturday, May 20.
Mendota is the No. 8 seed in subsectional B of the Stillman Valley Sectional and will play at No. 7 Oregon in the Oregon Regional at 4:30 p.m. Monday, May 15.
Fieldcrest is the No. 10 seed in subsectional B of the Millikin University Sectional and will play at No. 8 Deer Creek-Mackinaw at 4:30 p.m. Monday, May 15 in the Eureka Regional.