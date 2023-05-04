Softball: Back-to-back homers propel Ottawa past La Salle-Peru

PERU – In the first meeting between the Ottawa and La Salle-Peru softball teams, the Pirates couldn’t get much going against Cavalier ace Chloe Mitchell in a shutout loss.
So the Pirates adjusted their approach for the second meeting Wednesday.
“We were more back in the box and were waiting for it more,” Ottawa center fielder Kendall Lowery said.
The change paid off as Ryleigh Stehl and Lowery blasted back-to-back home runs in the first inning to propel Ottawa to a 3-1 victory in a pivotal Interstate 8 Conference game at Veterans Park.
“I felt like we really wanted to come out here and win,” Lowery said. “We didn’t get what we wanted last time we played them, and we were really pumped. We were very locked in.”
The Pirates improved to 18-5 overall and 11-1 in the conference with league games left against third-place Morris (18-6, 8-3) and Rochelle.
“We’re tied in the conference,” Ottawa coach Adam Lewis said. “We both have to play Morris again, which is a really good team. I think the conference is still up for grabs, but it’s nice to have a share of it right now, and if we do our job, we can at least have a share.”
For the Cavs, it was their first conference loss as they fell to 19-3 and 8-1. L-P has two conference games left against Rochelle and one each against Kaneland, Plano and Morris.
“We’re going to have to win out, and that’s not going to be easy because we have Kaneland and Morris,” L-P coach Randy Huebbe said. “We have to get out of our funk. I thought we were coming out of it.”
On Wednesday, Ottawa grabbed the lead early.
After Mitchell struck out the first two batters, Stehl fouled off several pitches before smacking the ball over the left-field fence.
The Pirates had hardly settled back into the dugout after celebrating when Lowery belted the first pitch she saw over the left-center field fence.
“It was a changeup,” Lowery said. “I was just looking to get the ball in play. I wasn’t really looking for a home run.
“That really gave us energy [to get back-to-back homers]. I think we were all hyped. Ryleigh gave us what we wanted and when I came up to bat we weren’t expecting that, but when we got that it really gave us the energy we needed to keep going.”
The Pirates added an insurance run in the fourth when Maura Condon reached on a fielder’s choice, advanced to third on a single by Aubrey Sullivan and scored on a bunt single by Brynne Sember.
“Our whole goal was to just stay in the zone, get balls in play, work counts and get at bats, and I thought we did probably the best job we’ve done the last couple years against [Mitchell], so I was very happy,” Lewis said.
The three runs were enough for Ottawa starter McKenzie Oslanzi, who allowed one run on six hits while striking out 13 batters, walking one and hitting one.
“I thought Kenzie was extremely good in the circle,” Lewis said. “L-P, if there’s one thing they do well, it’s definitely hit. Kenzie had lots of swings and misses and had them off balance all day.”
L-P’s lone run came on a homer by Ava Lambert in the sixth inning. Kelsey Fredrick and Callie Mertes also singled in the inning but were stranded.
The Cavs also stranded Addie Duttlinger on third base in the third inning, left two runners on base in the fourth and stranded Taylor Martyn after she doubled in the fifth.
“[We played] uninspired,” Huebbe said. “For as big a game as it was, I thought we’d come back with a little more intensity.
“They came to play. McKenzie, I can’t take anything away from her, she threw a good game. Chloe threw a great game, too. We had more hits than them, but we just didn’t get them when we had girls in scoring position, which is what they did last time. So we flipped the script.”