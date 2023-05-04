NewsTribune sports roundup for Wednesday, May 3, 2023

The Putnam County boys track and field team placed third in the Tri-County Conference Meet at Seneca on Wednesday.
Seneca won with 202 points. The Panthers had 56 points and Henry-Midland finished sixth with 39.
Cayden Bouxsein placed second in the 1,600 meters in 5:19.12 and third in the 3,200 in 11:20.21 for the Panthers. He also ran with Broedy Sandberg, Braden Bickerman and Wyatt Grimshaw for a second-place finish in the 4x800 relay in 9:38.18.
The Mallards’ Connor Keinath won the shot put with a toss of 13.85 meters.
In the girls’ standings, Seneca won with 208 points, Henry-Midland (127) was third and Putnam County (1) was sixth.
Daniella Bumber was a quadruple winner for the Mallards, taking first in the 100 (12.72 seconds), 200 (26.22) and 400 (58.38) and running with Alison Mitchell, Taylor Frawley and Mikayla Frawley to win the 4x100 (51.93).
H-M’s Laney Lester swept the throws with tosses of 10.72 meters in the shot put and 38.82 meters in the discus, while Daphaney Kessling cleared 1.6 meters to win the high jump and Taylor Frawley leapt 5.18 meters to win the long jump.
TUESDAY RESULT
BOYS TENNIS
At Mendota: Mendota split a triangular, beating Rockford Christian 4-2 and losing to Rockford Lutheran 3-2.
Against Christian, Cameron Escatel won 8-3 at No. 2 singles, Wyatt Sondgeroth won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 3 singles and Aiden Tucker won 6-0, 6-1 at No. 4 singles. Johnny Diaz and Escatel were 6-0, 6-0 winners at No. 2 doubles.
Diaz and Escatel also won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 3 doubles against Lutheran, while Sondgeroth won 2-6, 6-0, 10-5 at No. 2 singles.