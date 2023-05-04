Baseball: La Salle-Peru sweeps Rochelle in Interstate 8 doubleheader

OGLESBY – The Rochelle baseball team scored early in Game 1, but La Salle-Peru’s bats came alive in a 9-2 Interstate 8 Conference victory before the Cavaliers made it a sweep with a 12-4 win in the second game Wednesday.
La Salle-Peru 9, Rochelle 2: Rochelle got on the scoreboard right away in Game 1 as leadoff hitter Colton O’Rorke hit a two-strike pitch from Brendan Boudreau to right field.
After a stolen base, Brock Metzger singled to right before Brad Cooney helped himself out with a sacrifice fly to center field for a 1-0 lead.
The Cavs tied the game in the bottom of the second inning as Billy Mini walked, stole second and moved to third on a sacrifice bunt from Adrian Arzola.
Boudreau then ripped an RBI single to score Mini and tie the game.
The Hubs responded in their next at bat as O’Rorke led off with a single to right field and then was on third after a steal and a Cavs error.
Metzger reached on a walk and Cooney again helped himself by picking up his second RBI single of the game for a 2-1 advantage.
L-P limited the damage however as Alex Burnette singled to left, but Metzger was out at the plate on a relay from Mini to Kaden Bond, who fired to Seth Adams at home for the out.
The Cavs took the lead for good in the bottom of the third with three runs. Jack Jereb led off being hit by a pitch.
L-P got back-to-back bunt singles from Brady Romagnoli and Adams, but Rochelle came up with a double play, which included throwing out Jereb at the plate.
But the Cavs loaded the bases again as Mini was hit by a pitch before Arzola picked up an RBI walk to tie the game at 2.
Boudreau helped himself again as he smacked a two-run single up the middle that gave the Cavs a 4-2 lead.
After a 1-2-3 inning in the top of the fourth, L-P went back to work with the bats.
Nolan Van Duzer led off with a double to right-center field and advanced to third before a sacrifice fly to center from Romagnoli made it 5-2 Cavs.
Boudreau and the Cavs defense made quick work of the Hubs again in the top of the fifth before picking up four insurance runs in the bottom half.
Mini led off with a walk and advanced on an Arzola sacrifice bunt. Boudreau continued his outstanding night with an RBI double off the right-field fence to score Mini and give the Cavs a 6-2 lead.
Omar Soto came off the bench and contributed as well with an RBI single to put L-P ahead 7-2. The big shot of the inning came when Van Duzer hit a 2-1 pitch over the left field fence for a 9-2 advantage.
Boudreau was 3 for 3 with four RBIs, while Van Duzer was 2 for 4 with a pair of RBIs. Boudreau picked up the win, allowing two runs while striking out four in six innings.
La Salle-Peru 12, Rochelle 4: Once again Rochelle got off to a quick start with three runs in the bottom of the first, highlighted by Broden Metzger ripping a two-run double to left.
L-P responded in the top of the second as Boudreau singled up the middle and then Van Duzer hit his second home run of the night to cut the Hubs’ lead to 3-2.
The Cavs were able to tie the game in the third as Adams was hit by a pitch – his third of the night – and then Mason Lynch put down a bunt single before Adams stole third and then scored on the errant throw.
“We work on bunting a lot and tonight we were outstanding,” L-P coach Matt Glupczynski said. “We hit up and down the lineup, got good fielding and good pitching both games as well.”
With the Cavs leading 5-4 in the top of the sixth, the Cavs broke the game open. With two guys on, Arzola cranked a three-run home run over the right field fence to make it 8-4.
But L-P didn’t stop there as Bond hit a ground rule double that scored Boudreau, before Jereb scored Van Duzer with an RBI single to center. Romagnoli added an RBI single to put L-P ahead 11-4.
The Cavs added another run in the top of the seventh with Bond picking up his second RBI of the game as L-P cruised to a 12-4 victory.
“We had a bit of a skid a couple weeks ago and we weren’t hitting well,” Glupcznski said. “But the guys practiced hard, and it’s nice to see it translate into the games tonight. Offense, defense and pitching was solid all around tonight.”
In Game 2, the Cavs had six hitters with two hits each, while Arzola led with three RBIs and Van Duzer and Bond added two each.
Lynch picked up the victory, going four innings and striking out four.