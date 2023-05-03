NewsTribune sports roundup for Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Lance Kiesewetter threw a no-hitter with 17 strikeouts to lead the Henry-Senachwine baseball team to a 4-0 victory over Dwight in a Tri-County Conference game in Henry.

Kiesewetter also went 1 for 2 with two RBIs for the Mallards, while Preston Rowe went 2 for 3 with a run.

Hall 25, Riverdale 13 (6 inn.): The Red Devils scored 11 runs in the fourth inning and 10 in the sixth en route to a Three Rivers Conference crossover victory in Port Byron.

Mac Resetich was 6 for 6 with two home runs, six RBIs and five runs for Hall.

Joel Koch and Dom Galetti also homered for the Red Devils. Koch finished with two RBIs and two runs, while Galetti had three RBIs and three runs.

Putnam County 8, Woodland 0: Austin Mattingly and Josh Jessen each hit a home run to help the Panthers to a Tri-County Conference victory in Streator.

Mattingly finished with three RBIs and two runs.

Nicholas Currie was the winning pitcher as he gave up one hit with 12 strikeouts and two walks in six scoreless innings, while Blake Billups struck out two batters in a perfect seventh.

Fieldcrest 14, Cornerstone Christian 4 (6 inn.): Koltin Kearfott was 3 for 4 with a home run, a triple, three runs and two RBIs to lead the Knights to a nonconference victory in Wenona.

Lucas Anson went 4 for 4 with a triple, three RBIs and a run for Fieldcrest.

Jordan Heider was the winning pitcher, allowing four runs (one earned) on four hits with 10 strikeouts and three walks.

SOFTBALL

La Salle-Peru 19, Plano 4 (4 inn.): Avah Moriarty hit a home run as the Cavaliers cruised to an Interstate 8 Conference victory in Plano.

Laurel Politsch had three hits and three RBIs, Chloe Mitchell drove in three runs and Brooklyn Lowery and Addie Duttlinger had four hits each.

St. Bede 10, Newman 6: Reagan Stoudt and Ava Balestri each homered to help the Bruins to a Three Rivers Conference East Division victory in Sterling.

Stoudt, who also earned the win in relief, drove in three runs, while Balestri had two RBIs.

Addie Bontz was 2 for 3 with a double, three runs and two RBIs and Ella Hermes went 2 for 3 with three RBIs and a run.

Mendota 17, Princeton 12: Madelyn Becker went 2 for 5 with a double, four RBIs and a run as the Trojans outslugged the Tigresses in a Three Rivers Conference East Division game in Mendota.

Emma Schultz was 2 for 5 with a double, three RBIs and two runs for Mendota.

Isa Ibarra was 4 for 5 with a home run, two doubles, seven RBIs and three runs for the Tigresses, while Sylvie Rutledge was 4 for 5 with a triple, double and three RBIs.

Dwight 4, Henry-Senachwine 2: Rylan Davis doubled, drove in a run and scored a run as the Mallards fell in a Tri-County Conference game in Henry.

Riverdale 19, Hall 0 (4 inn.): The Red Devils had four hits in a Three Rivers Conference crossover loss in Port Byron.

TRACK & FIELD

At La Salle: Ottawa scored 109 points to win a triangular over La Salle-Peru (79) and Mendota (65).

The Cavaliers won three relays. Michael George, Neil Olivero, Anthony Ambler and Braxton Simmons won the 4x100 meters in 47.04 seconds and the 4x200 in 1:43, while George, Jaiden Torres, Jason Curran and Griffin Hammers won the 4x400 in 3:47.3.

Also for L-P, Olivero won the 200 (26 seconds), Hammers won the 800 (2:14.21), George won the high jump (1.68 meters) and Curran tied for first in the long jump (5.82 meters).

Winners for Mendota were Sebastian Carlos in the 400 (54.5 seconds), Anthony Kelson in the 1,600 (5:11.89), Carlos Olivas in the 3,200 (14:17.77), Mason Koch in the long jump (5.82 meters) and Travis Mumm, Jacob Carr, Hector Gonzalez and Kelson in the 4x800 (10:21.79).

At Spring Valley: Princeton notched 66 points to beat Putnam County (38) and Hall (37) in a triangular.

The Tigers swept the relays with Conner Hickey, Grady Thompson, Chris Ossola and Ethan Wallace winning the 4x100 in 47.3 seconds and the 4x200 in the 1:42.8, Gabe Glass, Andrew Peacock, Christian Yepsen and Augustus Swanson winning the 4x400 in 4:06.7 and Glass, Robert Nelson, Dawson Lambert and Swanson winning the 4x800 in 10:26.2.

Also for Princeton, Hickey won the 100 (11.6 seconds), Thompson won the high jump (1.6 meters), Beckett Funderberg won the triple jump (9.51 meters), Payne Miller won the shot put (15.35 meters) and Bennett Williams won the discus (45.25 meters).

The Panthers swept the hurdles with Enzo Holocker in the 110s (20.8 seconds) and Azael Vargas in the 300s.

Other winners for PC were Wyatt Grimshaw in the 400 (57.3 seconds), Cayden Bouxsein in the 1,600 (5:34.2) and Brayden Scurti in the long jump (5.24 meters).

Hall winners were Joseph Bacidore in the high jump (1.6 meters), Eri Martinez-Prado in the 1,600 (6:29.4), Terrance Smith in the 800 (2:24.4) and Caleb Bickett in the 200 (24.3 seconds).

At Kewanee: The Bureau Valley boys and girls teams each tied for fourth at the Brockman Invite.

St. Bede tied for sixth in the girls meet and placed seventh in the boys standings.

For the Storm boys, Elijah House won the 400 in 53.02 seconds and ran with Justin Moon, Benjamin Roth and Adrian Gallardo to win the 4x400 in 3:41.24.

For the Storm girls, Connie Gibson, Kate Salisbury, Addison Wessel and Jillian Hulsing won the 4x200 in 1:54.8.

St. Bede’s Anna Lopez won the triple jump at 10.56 meters and ran with Sierah Shaver, Emerald De La Torre and Lily Bosnich to win the 4x100 in 53.24 seconds.

At El Paso: Fieldcrest placed fourth among 11 teams in the Heart of Illinois Conference Meet.

The Knights received wins from Macy Gochanour in the 300 hurdles (50.3 seconds), Carolyn Megow in the shot put (9.61 meters) and Pru Mangan in the discus (30.98 meters).

At Pecatonica: The Amboy co-op boys placed second with 145.5 points in the DuPec Invite. North Boone won with 201.

Kyler McNinch swept the distance races with times of 5:03.71 in the 1,600 and 11:03.73 in the 3,200. He also ran with Joel Billhorn, Zane Murphy and Caleb Yonos to win the 4x400 in 3:51.31.

The Clippers’ Ian Sundberg swept the throws with tosses of 12.74 meters in the shot put and 41.09 meters in the discus.

GIRLS SOCCER

Dixon 2, Mendota 0: The Trojans were shut out in Dixon.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

IVCC 13-7, Sauk Valley 0-2: The Eagles swept an Arrowhead Conference doubleheader in Dixon.

In the opener, Paige Cottingim was 3 for 3 with a double and 3 RBIs, while Taylor Wetsel was 3 for 4 with a double, three RBIs and two runs.

Katie Bates threw a shutout, allowing two hits while striking out 10.

In the second game, Ella Sibert went 3 for 4 with a home run, a double, three RBIs and a run, while Bates was 3 for 4 with a run and an RBI.

Hilly Shriber earned the win, allowing two runs on four hits with 10 strikeouts and no walks.