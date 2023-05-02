NewsTribune sports roundup for Monday, May 1, 2023

Reagan Stoudt went 2 for 2 with an RBI to help the St. Bede softball team to a 3-2 win over Bureau Valley in a Three Rivers Conference East Division game Monday in Peru.
Addie Bontz tripled and scored a run for the Bruins.
Ella Hermes was the winning pitcher, allowing two earned runs on four hits while striking out 13 batters and walking three in a complete game.
Carly Reglin went 2 for 3 with an RBI for the Storm, while Madison Smith struck out 10 batters.
Putnam County 12, Princeville 9: Salina Breckenridge went 3 for 3 with a triple, a double and four runs as the Panthers earned a nonconference victory in Princeville.
Reise Zellmer was 2 for 3 with three RBIs and two runs for PC, while Kara Staley earned the win in the circle.
Newman 12, Princeton 9: Makayla Hecht was 2 for 3 with a double, three runs and two RBIs as the Tigresses lost a Three Rivers Conference East Division game in Princeton.
Kewanee 20, Hall 1 (4 inn.): Charlie Pellegrini doubled and scored a run as the Red Devils lost a Three Rivers Conference East Division game in Spring Valley.
LeRoy 10, Fieldcrest 3: Keara Barisch went 2 for 4 with a double and two RBIs as the Knights lost a Heart of Illinois Conference game in Minonk.
Woodland-Flanagan 14, Earlville 2: Bailey Miller doubled and drove in a run as the Red Raiders fell in a nonconference game in Earlville.
BASEBALL
Hall 11, Kewanee 1 (6 inn.): Mac Resetich hit for the cycle, drove in four runs and scored four times to lead the Red Devils to a Three Rivers Conference East Division victory in Spring Valley.
Ashton Pecher went 2 for 4 with a double, two RBIs and two runs, and also earned the win on the mound, giving up one earned run on four hits in 3 1/3 inning.
Putnam County 5, Midland 2: Jackson McDonald went 2 for 3 with a run to help the Panthers to a Tri-County Conference victory in Granville.
He also earned the win on the mound, allowing two runs (one earned) on two hits with nine strikeouts and three walks in a complete game.
Nicholas Currie went 1 for 2 and scored twice for PC.
Princeton 13, Newman 3 (6 inn.): Noah LaPorte, Augie Christiansen and Ryan Brucker each homered as the Tigers rolled to a Three Rivers Conference East Division victory in Princeton.
LaPorte finished with four RBIs and two runs, while Christiansen and drove in three runs and scored twice and Brucker had an RBI and two runs.
Brucker also was the winning pitcher.
Fieldcrest 11, LeRoy 10: Layten Gerdes was 2 for 4 with a triple, four RBIs and two runs to help the Knights to a Heart of Illinois Conference victory in Wenona.
Lucas Anson went 2 for 4 with two RBIs and a run for Fieldcrest, while Tyler Serna earned the win in relief.
GIRLS SOCCER
La Salle-Peru 4, Rochelle 3: The No. 5-seeded Cavaliers beat the No. 4 Hubs in the first round of the Interstate 8 Conference Tournament in Rochelle.
L-P advances to face No. 1 Kaneland in the second round.
Mendota 1, Genoa-Kingston 1: Crystal Garcia scored a goal on an assist by Flor Delao in a nonconference game in Genoa.
Naitzy Garcia made seven saves for Mendota.
Orion-Sherrard 7, Princeton 1: The Tigresses lost in Princeton.
BOYS TENNIS
Geneseo 4, Princeton 1: Tyson Phillips won 6-1, 5-7, 10-5 at No. 1 singles for the Tigers’ lone victory in a match in Princeton.
Sterling 5, Mendota 0: The Trojans were swept in Mendota.