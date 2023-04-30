NewsTribune sports roundup for Saturday, April 29, 2023

St. Bede’s Reagan Stoudt threw a no-hitter, striking out 11 batters with just one walk in a 10-0, five-inning victory over Amboy in a nonconference game Saturday in Peru.
Stoudt also doubled twice, drove in three runs and scored two runs.
Ella Hermes doubled and scored three runs for the Bruins (14-5), while M Dalton went 2 for 3 with three RBIs and a run.
Orion 14, Mendota 4 (6 inn.): Katie Jenner and Ava Eddy each had two hits and scored a run as the Trojans lost a Three Rivers Conference crossover in Orion.
BASEBALL
St. Bede 11, Holy Trinity 1 (4 inn.): Callan Hueneburg went 2 for 3 with four RBIs and three runs to help the Bruins to a victory in the Lisle Tournament.
Ryan Slingsby drove in three runs for St. Bede (15-5), while Griffin May was 1 for 1 and scored three runs.
Ryan Brady pitched a complete game for the win, allowing one unearned run on two hits with seven strikeouts and two walks.
St. Bede’s final two games of the tournament were canceled due to rain.
Putnam County 2, Delavan 1 (8 inn.): Troy Petty hit a fielder’s choice to plate the winning run in the bottom of the eighth inning in a nonconference game in Granville.
Petty also pitched seven innings, giving up one unearned run on three hits with 10 strikeouts and three walks.
Austin Mattingly pitched a scoreless eighth to earn the win for PC (12-10), while Nicholas Currie doubled twice and drove in a run.
Henry-Senachwine 11, Peoria Heights 0 (6 inn.): Colton Williams went 2 for 3 with a double and two RBIs to help the Mallards to a nonconference win in Peoria Heights.
Lance Kiesewetter doubled, scored three runs and drove in a run for Henry, while Jacob Miller drove in three runs.
Carson Rowe pitched a complete game, allowing one hit with eight strikeouts and no walks.
Orion 12, Mendota 3: Ryne Strouss had two hits and Izaiah Nanez drove in a run as the Trojans lost a Three Rivers Conference crossover in Orion.
GIRLS SOCCER
Orion-Sherrard 1, Mendota 0: The Trojans were blanked in Mendota.
Stillman Valley 2, Princeton 0: The Tigers were shut out in Stillman Valley.