NewsTribune Softball Notes: La Salle-Peru’s Chloe Mitchell baffling hitters with movement

After the La Salle-Peru softball team beat Sandwich 4-0 on Wednesday, Indians coach Matilda McGuire said her players couldn’t figure out L-P pitcher Chloe Mitchell’s movement.
“According to my hitters, that pitcher had phenomenal spin that they couldn’t read,” McGuire said. “If they swung at it thinking it was a strike, they just swung right underneath it.”
Good movement is Mitchell’s bread and butter.
“That’s my strength,” Mitchell said. “That’s how I get most of my strikeouts.”
Mitchell has racked up an area-best 110 strikeouts. She also has the area’s best record at 14-1 and ranks second in ERA at 1.47 for the 18-2 Cavaliers.
An inspiration for Henry
Henry-Senachwine junior Mackenzie Hartwig tore her ACL toward the end of last season and has to sit out.
She currently can “do everything but run,” according to Henry coach Lori Stenstrom, but is still unable to play.
However, she’s still had an impact for the Mallards.
“She is at every game and practice,” Stenstrom said. “She works hard just like her teammates, but never gets in a game. She never has a negative comment or a poor me moment. She is an inspiration to have around.”
Thriving in a new role
Last season, Addie Duttlinger batted ninth and played right field for the Cavaliers.
This spring, L-P coach Randy Huebbe decided to put Duttlinger into the leadoff spot and move her to catcher to replace Paige Kirkman, the 2022 Interstate 8 Conference Player of the Year.
So far, Duttlinger is excelling in both roles.
She is hitting .493, which ranks fifth in the area. She leads the area with 27 runs scored, is tied for the area lead with three triples, ranks second with 17 steals, is tied for second with six doubles, and is tied for fifth with 17 RBIs.
“We moved her to leadoff this year because of sheer speed, and she’s turned into more than we expected,” Huebbe said. “She hits the ball all the time and she hits it hard. She’s not your typical leadoff hitter because she has zero walks. But a lot of that is because she’ll bunt, so she doesn’t get to that point where you get ball four.
“Her hands are so quick. She can sit back, see a pitch coming and know what it is. That’s why she hits the changeup so well. She has the quickest hands I’ve ever seen.”
Huebbe also has been impressed with her play behind the plate.
“I thought we were going to have a drop off from Paige, and it’s the opposite,” Huebbe said. “She’s so good back there framing the ball and nothing gets by her. Teams aren’t even running on her anymore. She calls the game and does such a good job on it.”
Extra base machine
When Putnam County’s Reise Zellmer hits the ball, she’ll more often than not end up advancing past first base.
Zellmer, who is hitting .349, has 15 hits this spring with 11 going for extra bases, which means extra base hits make up 73.3 percent of her hits.
Zellmer is tied for the area lead with seven doubles and three triples. She’s also hit one home run.
Power surge
L-P’s Taylor Martyn, Avah Moriarty and Ava Lambert each hit their first over-the-fence home runs this season.
Martyn leads the area in homers with four – two over the fence – while Lambert is second with three.
Duttlinger, Evin Becker and Ava Lannen have also homered for the Cavs.
“In the winter, we worked a lot on using that back hand and making it strong,” Huebbe said. “It’s paid off.”
Back on the field
After missing last season with an injury, Isa Ibarra – the lone senior for Princeton – is making an impact this spring.
Ibarra, who injured her knee in a January 2022 basketball game, last played softball in the summer of 2021. She did make a quick recovery and played volleyball and basketball this year.
“That was a long time ago,” she said of her last softball game. “It’s hard not to compare my stats. But I’m just trying to be the best version of myself, especially going into college.”
Ibarra, who will play at Black Hawk College in Moline, has picked up where she left off, hitting .405 with 12 RBIs and a .950 OPS. As a sophomore, during her rookie season as a freshmen that was canceled because of the pandemic, Ibarra hit .424 with three homers, seven doubles, two triples and 22 RBIs. She was named as First-Team All-Three Rivers Conference East Division that season.
“I would like to say [picking it right up]. I think it’s more of an in my head thing,” Ibarra said. “I’m thinking about ditching the brace here soon. Hopefully, I’ll get back into things.”
One-two punch
St. Bede has the luxury of having not one but two ace level pitchers in Ella Hermes and Reagan Stoudt.
Hermes is 5-0 and Stoudt is 3-1 for the Bruins.
Hermes leads the area in ERA at 1.36, while Stoudt is third at 2.36. Hermes and Stoudt also rank fourth and fifth, respectively, in strikeouts with 67 and 63.
Mowing them down
Earlville pitcher Brooklynn Guelde has struck out batters at a high rate this season.
She ranks second in the area in strikeouts at 78 in 45 innings, which is 1.69 strikeouts an inning.
Big week in the circle
Sophomore Lauren Harbison turned in a strong week in the circle during the week of April 17 to help Henry-Senachwine to a pair of Tri-County Conference wins.
In two games against Midland, plus a 3-2 loss to Williamsfield/ROWVA, Harbison struck out 32 batters in 17 innings. She gave up five runs (two earned) on eight hits.
She goes, they go
Katie Jenner has been a strong table setter for Mendota this season.
She’s hitting .489 with a .529 on-base percentage. She has one home run, two triples, and seven doubles (tied for the area lead), along with 21 runs, which ranks third.
“Katie Jenner has been our offensive leader this season as our leadoff hitter,” Mendota assistant Brock Zinke said. “If she is hitting well, we tend to have a strong offensive performance for that game.”