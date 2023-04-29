NewsTribune sports roundup for Friday, April 28, 2023

The La Salle-Peru girls track and field team racked up 186 points to win the five-team Mendota Invite on Friday.
The Cavaliers beat Hall (112), Newark (102), Mendota (85) and Streator (82).
In the boys standings, Streator won with 185 points followed by Mendota (143), L-P (131), Newark (74) and Hall (73).
For the L-P girls, Ashlee Lord, Anya De La Luz, Bailey Pode and Miah Buckey won the 4x400-meter relay in 4:29.91 and the 4x800 in 11:10.
Buckley also won the 400 (1:03.19), while Pode won the 800 (2:37).
Kiely Domyancich swept the distance races with times of 6:23.4 in the 1,600 and 14:05 in the 3,200.
Also for the Cavs, Hope Eldridge won the shot put (8.7 meters), and Phoebe Shetterly won the triple jump (9.23 meters).
Hall’s Laela Shevokas won the discus with a toss of 23.91 meters, while Jennifer Casford, Promise Giacometti, Clara Jablonski and Elizabeth Wozek won the 4x100 in 55.64 seconds.
In the boys meet, the Trojans got relay wins in the 4x400 and the 4x800.
Mason Koch, Kody Chase, Anthony Kelson and Sebastian Carlos ran a 3:43.15 in the 4x400 and Chase, Jacob Carr, Travis Mumm and Kelson ran a 9:23.93 in the 4x800.
Also for Mendota, Jose Rocha won the discus (31.65 meters), and Mason Koch won the long jump (5.78 meters).
Winners for L-P were Braxton Simmons in the 100 (11.97 seconds), Michael George in the 200 (24.18 meters), Griffin Hammers in the 800 (2:06.44) and Erik Garcia in the 3,200 (11:07.51).
At Morris: The Princeton boys and girls teams finished third at the Morris Relays.
For the Tiger boys, Bennett Williams swept the throws with tosses of 15.2 meters in the shot put and 46.73 meters in the discus.
In the girls meet, Lexi Bohms, Keighley Davis, Kiana Brokaw and Miyah Fox won the 4x100 shuttle hurdles in 1:18.05.
Also for the Tigresses, Morgan Foes won the discus (36.42 meters), and Ashlynn Weber won the triple jump (9.68 meters).
At Eureka: The Bureau Valley boys placed fifth in the 14-team Roger Washburn Invitational, while the Storm girls finished 13th.
Elijah House led the Storm as he won the 400 in 51.32 seconds and placed second in the 800 in 1:58.55.
At Kewanee: The Putnam County boys placed sixth and the girls seventh at the seven-team Annawan-Wethersfield Invite.
The Panthers got second-place finishes from Cayden Bouxsein in the 1,600 (5:10.95), Enzo Holocker in the 110 hurdles (19.59) and Broedy Sandberg, Cayden Bouxsein, Braden Bickerman and Wyatt Grimshaw in the 4x800 (9:31.32).
At Oregon: The Amboy boys tied for 16th at the 21-team Art Carlson Classic.
Ian Sundberg placed third in the discus (40.32 meters) and fifth in the shot put (13.42 meters) for the Clippers.
BASEBALL
Hall 20, Monmouth-Roseville 8: Kyler Lapp went 3 for 6 with a home run, six RBIs and two runs to lead the Red Devils to a Three Rivers Conference crossover win in Monmouth.
Mac Resetich was 4 for 4 with a triple, six runs and two RBIs for Hall, while Dom Galetti pitched four scoreless innings of relief to earn the win.
St. Bede 11, Morrison 2: Callan Hueneburg went 2 for 4 with three RBIs and two runs to lead the Bruins to a Three Rivers Conference crossover win in Morrison.
Ryan Slingsby was 2 for 4 with a double, a run and an RBI for St. Bede, while Alan Spencer earned the win, allowing two earned runs on three hits with seven strikeouts and three walks in 6 1/3 innings.
Princeton 7, Riverdale 2: The Christiansen brothers led the Tigers to a Three Rivers Conference crossover win in Port Byron.
Augie Christiansen went 2 for 4 with a double and two runs, while Ace Christiansen was 2 for 3 with two runs and an RBI.
Tyler Forristall pitched four innings in relief to earn the win, giving up one unearned run on three hits with six strikeouts and no walks.
Bureau Valley 7, Erie-Prophetstown 4: Sam Wright went 2 for 3, scored three runs and drove in a run to help the Storm to a Three Rivers Conference crossover victory on the road.
Elijah Endress went 3 for 4 with three RBIs for BV.
Henry-Senachwine 7, Stark County 4: Mason Johnson went 1 for 3 and scored two runs and also pitched a complete game to help the Mallards to a nonconference win in Henry.
He allowed four runs (three earned) on seven hits with eight strikeouts and a walk.
Carson Rowe doubled and drove in a run for Henry.
Limestone 4, La Salle-Peru 3: Billy Mini hit a two-run home run as the Cavaliers came up short in a nonconference game in Bartonville.
SOFTBALL
St. Bede 10, Morrison 2: Ella Hermes went 3 for 4 with a triple and three runs and also pitched a complete game as the Bruins won a Three Rivers Confernce crossover in Morrison.
Hermes allowed two runs (one earned) on eight hits with 11 strikeouts and one walk.
Reagan Stoudt was 3 for 4 with two RBIs and two runs.
Hall 16, Monmouth-Roseville 3: Charlie Pellegrini was 1 for 3, drove in two runs and also pitched a complete game as the Red Devils earned their first win of the season in a Three Rivers Conference crossover in Monmouth.
Sophie Delphi was 1 for 2 with three RBIs and a run for Hall.
Putnam County 11, El Paso-Gridley 5: Salina Breckenridge and Maggie Richetta each homered to help the Panthers to a nonconference win in El Paso.
Breckenridge finished with two runs and two RBIs, while Richetta drove in five runs.
Paxton Stunkel threw a complete game to earn the win.
Riverdale 5, Princeton 4: Isa Ibarra went 3 for 4 with a double, two RBIs and a run as the Tigresses fell in a Three Rivers Conference crossover in Port Byron.
Erie-Prophetstown 6, Bureau Valley 0: Lesleigh Maynard doubled for one of the Storm’s three hits in a Three Rivers Conference crossover on the road.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Black Hawk 11-4, IVCC 9-4: In an Arrowhead Conference doubleheader in Oglesby, the Eagles lost the first game 11-9. The second game was a 4-4 tie.