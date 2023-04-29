NewsTribune sports briefs: Taylor Martyn earns La Salle-Peru’s Blow Medal

La Salle-Peru senior Taylor Martyn earned the George Preston Blow Medal/John and Lucy Pomatto Scholarship during the school’s senior awards ceremony.
The $1,500 scholarship is considered the highest award bestowed by the L-P athletic department.
A recipient must have a GPA of 2.75 or higher and have been outstanding in general athletics. Candidates are nominated by varsity head coaches and voted on by L-P administrators.
Martyn is a three-sport standout for the Cavaliers, playing volleyball, basketball and softball.
As a senior, she was NewsTribune All-Area in volleyball and honorable mention All-Area in basketball. Martyn was NewsTribune first-team All-Area in softball as a junior.
Pistol Shrimp kid’s club returning in 2023
The Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp again are offering SouthClaw Sam’s Kids Club for fans ages 12 and younger. Kids club members are called Shrimp Scampi.
Membership is $25 and includes a T-shirt, two concession treats, a picnic lunch party with the players and a pre-game parade on the field.
For more information or to register, visit pistolshrimpbaseball.com to download the registration form or pick one up at any Eureka Savings Bank.
Registration closes May 15.
For questions, email southclaw@pistolshrimpbaseball.com.
Registration open for Illinois Valley Youth Football League
Registration forms are available for the Illinois Valley Youth Football League at Heartland Bank & Trust in Spring Valley.
The IVYFL is a tackle football league open to youth in the Hall, DePue and Putnam County school districts and private schools in the Illinois Valley entering grades 5-8 in the fall of 2003.
Registration and physical forms are due by June 30. For more information, call Jack Boroski at 815-664-4577 or Justin Boroski at 815-663-7951.
IV Rugby Club holding festival Sunday
The Illinois Valley Youth Rugby Club is holding its first rugby festival with teams from all over the state Sunday at La Salle-Peru’s Howard Fellows Stadium.
The first match is scheduled for 9 a.m. with the last match scheduled to start at 2 p.m.
Fans can enter through the main gate and sit in the bleachers on the east side of the stadium.
The IV Rugby Club is looking to add players from age 7 through high school. Interested players can reach out to coach Fran Baker through the Illinois Valley Rugby Club Facebook page.