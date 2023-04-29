NewsTribune sports briefs: Taylor Martyn earns La Salle-Peru’s Blow Medal

Taylor Martyn (right), a LaSalle-Peru Township High School senior, received the George Preston Blow Medal/John & Lucy Pomatto Scholarship, presented by Jane Riva, during the 2023 LPHS Senior Awards Ceremony. The $1,500 scholarship is considered the highest award the L-P athletics department bestows. A recipient must have a GPA of at least 2.75 and have been outstanding in general athletics. Candidates are nominated by varsity head coaches and voted on by L-P administrators. (Photo provided by Matt )