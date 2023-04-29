NewsTribune Athlete of the Week: Putnam County’s Gabby Doyle

Putnam County softball coach Adrianna Zeman has been searching for someone to step up for the Panthers’ offense.
Junior leadoff hitter Gabby Doyle has filled the role.
Last week in a two-game sweep of Roanoke-Benson/Lowpoint-Washburn in Tri-County Conference play, Doyle went 6 for 8 with a home run, six RBIs and three runs as the Panthers won 19-4 and 11-0.
“We have been looking for someone to step up and be that spark for our team offensively, and Gabby had been seeing the ball well,” Zeman said. “Last week we had talked a lot as a team about having a good approach at the plate, setting goals and what that meant to each of them. When Gabby swings, she swings hard. She goes up to the plate knowing what she is looking for and also has good discipline at the plate. It was just a matter of time for her swing to come together and click, and that’s exactly what happened. She had an incredible week, and she’s working hard to continue being that spark for us. It was awesome to experience, and I am so proud of her.”
For her performance, Doyle was voted the NewsTribune Athlete of the Week, sponsored by Central Bank, Witek Wealth Management and the Spring Valley, Mendota and Princeton McDonald’s.
Doyle answered a few questions from NewsTribune sports editor Kevin Chlum.
When did you start playing softball and how did you get into it?
Doyle: I started playing T-ball first, and my community and my family encouraged me to get into the sport.
What do you like about playing softball?
Doyle: I like to compete and see my friends every day.
What makes you a good softball player?
Doyle: I think my ability to push myself to do the right thing helps me improve every day.
What is your favorite sports memory?
Doyle: My favorite sports memory was winning sectionals for a chance to go to state.
Who is the best athlete you ever competed against in any sport?
Doyle: The best person I’ve played was probably Reagan Stoudt from St. Bede.
If you could travel anywhere in the world, where would you go and why?
Doyle: I would go to Greece because of the scenery.
With what food could you win an eating contest?
Doyle: I could win an ice cream eating contest
If you could get advice from anyone, who would it be and why?
Doyle: I would get advice from [PC assistant basketball coach] Jeff Rehn because he’s always pushed me to be the best possible version of myself at all times.
What is a TV show or movie you never get tired of watching?
Doyle: I never get tired of watching Billy Madison.
What are your thoughts on your individual performance last week?
Doyle: I was pretty happy about my offensive performance. My goal was to focus on each at-bat at a time and adjust as needed, and I felt like I did that pretty well last week.