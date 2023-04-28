NewsTribune sports roundup for Thursday, April 27, 2023

The St. Bede boys and girls track and field teams each won the inaugural home meet at the Academy.
The Bruin boys tallied 86 points to beat Henry-Midland (84), Marquette (34) and Earlville.
Greyson Marincic and Tom Makransky were double winners for the Bruins.
Marincic swept the hurdles with times of 19.22 seconds in the 110-meter hurdles and 44.46 seconds in the 300 hurdles.
Makransky cleared 3.05 meters to win the pole vault and leapt 10.46 meters to win the triple jump.
Other winners for St. Bede were Trajan Raffety, Brody Hahn, Jack Maschmann and Dylan Hunter in the 4x100 (49.27), Logan Pineda, Hayden Arkins, Eric Du and Raffety in the 4x400 (4:06.22), Haiden Ator in the 1,600 (5:55.09), Pineda in the 800 (2:07.68) and Hunter in the 200 (25.37).
Henry-Midland’s Connor Keinath swept the throws with a 13.78 meters in the shot put and 39.06 meters in the discus.
In the girls meet, St. Bede had 82 points to beat Henry-Midland (79) and Marquette (35).
Anna Lopez and Macy Zeglis were double winners for the Bruins.
Lopez leapt 5 meters in the long jump and 9.96 meters in the triple jump, while Zeglis swept the hurdles with times of 17 seconds in the 100s and 53.09 seconds in the 300s.
Other Bruin winners were Lily Bosnich in the 100 (12.31), Maggie Arkins in the 800 (2:41.18), Sierah Shaver, Lopez, Emerald De La Torre and Bosnich in the 4x100 (51.47) and Summer Conlin, Sara Ruiz, Lacy Griggs and Sammie Wagner in the 4x200 (2:05.9).
Henry-Midland’s Laney Lester swept the throws with tosses of 40.91 meters in the discus and 11.15 meters in the shot put.
Also for the Timberducks, Daniella Bumber won the 200 (25.77) and 400 (1:01.71), Mikayla Frawley in the 1,600 (6:18.18) and Elizabeth Knuckey in the 3,200 (15:20.38)
BASEBALL
Henry-Senachwine 6, Putnam County 2: Zachary Barnes drove in three runs and pitched six innings to help the Mallards to a Tri-County Conference victory in Henry.
Barnes, who was 1 for 3, drove in a pair of runs and later scored during Henry’s four-run sixth inning.
Barnes gave up two earned runs on three hits with five strikeouts and seven walks. Mason Johnson pitched a scoreless seventh for the Mallards (11-5, 5-5 TCC).
Nicholas Currie drove in both runs and took the loss on the mound for the Panthers (11-10, 7-2), while Austin Mattingly was 3 for 3 with a double.
Fieldcrest 11, Fisher 6: Jordan Heider was 3 for 4 with two triples, four RBIs and two runs to help the Knights to a Heart of Illinois Conference victory in Fisher.
Heider also was the winning pitcher, giving up four earned runs on eight hits with five strikeouts and one walk in 4 2/3 innings.
Coltin Perry went 2 for 3 with three RBIs and two runs for Fieldcrest.
Newman 8, Mendota 4: Izaiah Nanez doubled and drove in two runs as the Trojans lost a Three Rivers Conference East Division game in Mendota.
Ryne Strouss was 1 for 3 with two runs for Mendota (3-9, 1-8 TRC East), which gave up six runs in the first inning.
Sandwich 21, Earlville 0 (4 inn.): Garrett Cook had the Red Raiders’ lone hit in a nonconference loss in Sandwich.
SOFTBALL
St. Bede 7, Kewanee 0: Tessa Dugosh went 2 for 3 with a home run, three RBIs and a run to help the Bruins to a Three Rivers Conference East Division victory in Peru.
Ella Hermes was 3 for 4 with a double, two RBIs and a run for St. Bede (11-5, 6-1 TRC East), while Addie Bontz went 2 for 4 and scored three runs.
Reagan Stoudt threw a three-hit shutout, striking out eight batters and walking none.
Henry-Senachwine 3, Putnam County 2: Brooklyn Thompson doubled twice and drove in two runs as the Mallards edged the Panthers in a Tri-County Conference game in Henry.
Kaitlyn Anderson went 1 for 2 with a run and an RBI for Henry.
Lauren Harbison was the winning pitcher as she gave up two runs (one earned) on two hits while striking out nine and walking five.
Gabby Doyle hit a triple and scored for Putnam County.
Bureau Valley 8, Princeton 5: Madison Smith went 2 for 5 with a double, two RBIs and a run and also earned the save as the Storm earned a Three Rivers Conference East Division victory in Princeton.
Smith pitched 2 2/3 scoreless innings, allowing no hits with six strikeouts and no walks. Carly Reglin earned the win as she gave up five unearned runs on five hits with eight strikeouts and no walks.
Isa Ibarra drove in two runs for the Tigresses, while Sophie Rutledge was 2 for 2 with a run and an RBI.
Fisher 5, Fieldcrest 4: Pru Mangan and Ashlyn May each hit a solo home run as the Knights came up short in a Heart of Illinois Conference game in Fisher.
Fieldcrest gave up the winning run in the bottom of the seventh inning.
Newman 14, Mendota 3: Ava Eddy hit a two-run homer as the Trojans suffered a Three Rivers Conference East Division loss in Mendota.
BOYS TENNIS
Princeton 5, Mendota 0: The Tigers swept the Trojans in Princeton.
Tyson Phillips won 6-0, 6-1 at No. 1 singles, while Chase Sims won 6-0, 6-1 at No. 2 singles.
In doubles, Matthew Sims and Ben Anderson were 6-1, 6-4 winners at No. 1, Niklas Schneider and Michael Ellis won 6-2, 6-1 at No. 2 and Asa Gartin and Josh Orwig claimed a 6-7, 6-1, 10-6 victory at No. 3.
GIRLS SOCCER
Mendota 3, Stillman Valley 1: Crystal Garcia scored three goals to help the Trojans to a victory in Stillman Valley.
Elaina Reddin and Naitzy Garcia each had an assist for Mendota (8-7), while Garcia made 11 saves.
GIRLS TRACK & FIELD
At Spring Valley: Princeton racked up 82.5 points to beat Hall (54) and Putnam County (9.5).
Morgan Foes and Morgan Richards finished one-two in the shot put and discus for the Tigresses.
Foes had throws of 10.61 meters in the shot put and 32.3 meters in the discus, while Richards recorded 10.16 in the shot put and 30.97 in the discus.
Also for Princeton, Ashlynn Weber won the long jump (4.06 meters) and the triple jump (9.06 meters), Miyah Fox won the 100 hurdles (17.2) and 200 (28.2), Scarlet Fulton won the 100 (13.8), Camryn Driscoll won the 400 (1:00.7), Paige Jesse won the 800 (2:59.5) and Lexi Bohms won the 1,600 (5:58.2).
Individual winners for Hall were Clara Jablonski in the 300 hurdles (1:03.5), Isabella Templeton in the high jump (1.35 meters) and Elizabeth Wozek in the pole vault (2.29 meters).
Also for the Red Devils, Jennifer Casford, Promise Giacometti, Clara Jablonski and Elizabeth Wozek won the 4x100 (55.2), Natalia Zamora, Giacometti, Wozek and Evelyn Bryant won the 4x200 (2:02.5) and Casford, Wozek, Giacometti and Evelyn Castela won the 4x400 (4:51.9).
At Pecatonica: The Amboy co-op placed second in the DuPec Invite, finishing six points behind Milledgeville.
Elly Jones won the triple jump (10.1 meters) and the 100 hurdles (17.55 seconds) for the Clippers, while Bella Yanos won the 100 (13.71) and the 200 (28.42).