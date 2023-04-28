Baseball: St. Bede tops Kewanee behind Seth Ferrari’s arm, Evan Entrican’s bat

The Saint Bede baseball team welcomed Kewanee in Thursday for a Three Rivers Conference East Division game.
Bruin junior hurler Seth Ferrari was not a gracious host.
Ferrari dominated the Boilermakes for most of the game before surrendering three late runs to lead St. Bede to an 8-3 victory.
“I didn’t have my best stuff tonight but you rarely do, so I just kept working and using what was working,” Ferrari said. “I give a lot of credit to my defense. I felt confident that if I threw strikes they would pick me up. I also thought Huss (Nathan Husser) called a great game and he stopped everything, which gives a pitcher confidence to bounce one up when I needed.”
Ferrari pitched 6 2/3 innings, giving up seven hits while striking out five batters and walking none.
“Seth didn’t have good stuff tonight, but he will battle you,” St. Bede coach Bill Booker said. “He relied on our defense a little more and they were there to help him gut this one out. I felt like the difference in the game was we got a few timley hits and they didn’t. Evan (Entrican) really stepped up again tonight. He is really seeing the ball well right now. But it comes down to fundamentals. We played solid and came out with a win.”
The game began with Ferrari having to navigate through some trouble as Kewanee got singles from J.J. Roginski and Colson Wegat with one out.
However, Ferrari struck out the next two hitters to keep the inning scoreless.
The Bruins (13-5, 7-1 TRC East) carried the momentum into the bottom half where Ferrari got things started with a one-out singe.
With two outs, Luke Tunnell was walked and Husser was hit by a pitch before Entican hit a three-run double.
Kewanee threatened again in the second with a double by Jackson Hawkins and a single by Andy Osbourne, but the Bruin defense stiffened and kept the Boilermakers off the board.
The Bruins extended their lead in the third when Brendan Pillion, Tunnell and Husser hit singles to load the bases.
Entrican delivered another clutch hit to plate two runs before scoring on a single by Ryan Slingsby to make it 6-0.
“I am feeling really confident at the plate right now and feel like I have a good approach,” Entrican said. “The first hit was outer half and I took it the other way and the second time it was in so I was able to pull it. The key to it though is my teammates getting on and putting me in a good spot to drive in runs and fortunately tonight I was able to get the job done.”
Ferrari continued to cruise for St Bede and Kewanee’s Cruz Peredes held St Bede in place in the fourth, but the Bruins tallied two more in the fifth.
Tunnell walked and Husser was hit by a pitch with both scoring on a single by Callan Hueneburg to increase St. Bede’s lead to 8-0.
The game remained 8-0 until the Boilermakers got on the board with three runs in the seventh on hits by Will Rumbold, Hawkins and Brady Schiltz before Ferrari gave way to Alex Ankieicz, who struck out the only man he faced to end the game.
“We talked about how if we get a couple of clutch hits early and get a couple of important outs this could have been a completely different game, but we are young and learning,” Kewanee coach John Moraski said. “I am happy with the effort at the end to scratch across three runs and not hang our heads. St. Bede played a good ball game tonight.”