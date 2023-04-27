Softball: L-P’s Chloe Mitchell throws shutout in win over Sandwich

PERU – Following a recent pattern, the La Salle-Peru softball team was slow to get its bats going Wednesday.
That wasn’t an issue with starting pitcher Chloe Mitchell.
The Cavalier ace almost shut down the Sandwich offense, allowing the L-P bats to eventually click in a 4-0 victory in an Interstate 8 Conference game at Veterans Park.
“I thought we did really well defensively,” Mitchell said. “Even though our bats weren’t on, we were still making good contact, and the runs we got were good enough to bring a win.”
Mitchell threw a three-hitter and struck out 11 batters. She did not allow a hit until the fifth inning and only allowed one runner to advance past first base when Lily Geltz doubled with one out in the seventh.
“I really focused on my riseball. That was really working well today,” Mitchell said. “My outside curveball, I was getting them off the plate, and they were swinging at them.”
While Mitchell was shutting down the Indians, the Cavs didn’t have much luck against Sandwich pitcher Aubrey Cyr.
L-P managed only three hits through the first five innings.
However, the Cavs managed to score two runs on those hits.
Senior Avah Moriarty put the Cavs on the board when she crushed the ball over the center field fence for her first career over-the-fence home run at any level.
“It’s pretty cool to join the home run club with everyone else,” Moriarty said. “I asked the other batters who faced the pitcher and they said she was throwing changeups, so I was watching for a change, but it was a fastball, and I saw it coming. It didn’t feel like [a home run] at all.”
The Cavs added a run in the fifth when Callie Mertes reached on a dropped third strike and scored from first base when Karmen Piano ripped a double into the right-center field gap.
“When I go out there it makes me feel like even if they do score I can still have room to regroup and hold them down,” Mitchell said. “It makes me feel a lot better pitching.”
L-P coach Randy Huebbe said Piano executed an adjustment the Cavs made.
“The last two innings I said let’s just start trying to hit to right field. Karmen (Piano) did that perfectly. She just ripped that ball.”— Randy Huebbe, La Salle-Peru coach
“We knew what she was throwing and we were out front a little bit,” Huebbe said. “The last two innings I said let’s just start trying to hit to right field. Karmen did that perfectly. She just ripped that ball. She stayed back on it. It wasn’t a changeup, but it was a slower pitch, and she just ripped it out there. It’s nice to see.”
The Cavs doubled their hit total for the game with three hits in the sixth inning, helping them tack on two more runs.
Evan Becker had an RBI double to left center and advanced to third on a wild pitch before Ava Lamber brought Becker in with an infield single.
Sandwich coach Matila McGuire was pleased with Cyr’s pitching and the defense.
The Indians made several tough plays, including a double play on a line drive to second baseman Jillian Ashley, a long run and lunge to chase down a line drive by right fielder Peyton Dudzik, a diving catch of a pop up in foul territory by first baseman Geltz and a cutoff of a ground ball by third baseman Brooklyn Marks.
“I thought our defense remained pretty steady for pretty much the entire game,” McGuire said. “Our pitcher pitched phenomenal that they weren’t able to get too many good hits. Our defense made some pretty good heads up plays. Our pitcher forced a lot of that to happen, so that was a success. Hitting is where we lacked. That was the difference.”