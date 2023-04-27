NewsTribune sports roundup for Wednesday, April 26, 2023

The Fieldcrest softball team surrendered a run in the bottom of the eighth inning to lose 7-6 to El Paso-Gridley in a Heart of Illinois Conference game in El Paso.

Morgan Gerdes went 2 for 4 with a home run, four RBIs and a run for the Knights, while Pru Mangan doubled and scored twice.

Orion 12, Hall 2 (5 inn.): Sophie Delphi was 1 for 2 with an RBI as the Red Devils lost a Three Rivers Conference crossover in Orion.

Charlie Pellegrini went 1 for 2 with a run and Hope Whightsil also scored for Hall.

BASEBALL

Orion 6, Hall 1: Mac Resetich doubled and scored the Red Devils’ lone run in a Three Rivers Conference crossover loss in Orion.

Ashton Pecher drove in Hall’s run and took the loss on the mound.

El Paso-Gridley 11, Fieldcrest 2: Layten Gerdes was 3 for 4 with a run and an RBI as the Knights lost a Heart of Illinois Conference game in El Paso.

Jordan Heider went 2 for 4 with a double and a run for Fieldcreset, which allowed 10 runs in the fourth inning.

WOMEN’S SOFTBALL

Madison 5-4, IVCC 3-1: The Eagles were swept in a nonconference doubleheader in Oglesby.