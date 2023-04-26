NewsTribune sports roundup for Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Reise Zellmer went 2 for 3 with a triple, two RBIs and a run to help the Putnam County softball team to a 6-3 victory over Henry-Senachwine in a Tri-County Conference game Tuesday in Granville.
The Panthers scored four runs in the fourth inning, highlighted by Zellmer’s two-run triple on which she scored due to an error. Putnam County added two insurance runs in the sixth when Kylee Moore hit an RBI double and later scored on a groundout.
Kara Staley threw a complete game for the Panthers (11-5, 5-4 TCC), allowing three runs (two earned) on five hits with seven strikeouts and two walks.
Kaitlyn Anderson went 2 for 3 with a double, an RBI and a run for the Mallards, while Abbie Stanbary doubled, scored a run and drove in a run.
Lauren Harbison took the loss in the circle, allowing six runs (four earned) on nine hits with five strikeouts and two walks.
St. Bede 5, Newman 1: Maddy Dalton smacked a two-run home run to help the Bruins to a Three Rivers Conference East Division victory in Peru.
Madelyn Torrance also drove in two runs for St. Bede (11-5, 5-1 TRC East).
Reagan Stoudt was the winning pitcher, giving up one unearned run on eight hits while striking out eight and walking none.
Riverdale 13, Bureau Valley 3 (6 inn.): Madison Smith drove in a pair of runs as the Storm lost a Three Rivers Conference crossover in Manlius.
She also took the loss in the circle for BV (10-8).
Serena 15, Earlville 0 (4 inn.): Bailey Miller had the Red Raiders’ lone hit in a Little Ten Conference loss in Serena.
BASEBALL
La Salle-Peru 6, Sandwich 5: Billy Mini ripped a two-run, walk-off single in the bottom of the seventh inning to lift the Cavaliers to an Interstate 8 Conference victory in Oglesby.
Mini’s game winner scored Adrian Arzola and Brady Romagnoli, who each finished 1 for 2 with two runs.
Nolan Van Duzer earned the win in relief for L-P (6-11, 2-7 I8) as he retired the only two batters he faced.
Serena 15, Earlville 0 (4 inn.): Easton Fruit had the Red Raiders’ only hit in a Little Ten Conference loss in Serena.
BOYS TENNIS
Princeton 6, St. Bede 0: The Tigers swept the Bruins in Princeton.
In singles, Tyson Phillips won 6-2, 6-1 at No. 1, Chase Sims earned a 6-0, 6-0 win at No. 2, Josh Orwig was a 6-1, 6-0 winner at No. 3, and Landon Davis claimed a 6-3, 6-0 win at No. 4.
In doubles, Matthew Sims and Ben Anderson won 6-4, 6-2 at No. 1, and Nikas Schneider and Michael Ellis won 6-0, 6-1 at No. 2.
La Salle-Peru 4, Kaneland 1: The Cavaliers picked up an Interstate 8 Conference victory in Maple Park.
Dixon 4, Mendota 1: Johnny Diaz and Cameron Escatel won 6-2, 6-1 at No. 3 doubles for the Trojans’ lone win in their loss to the Dukes in Mendota.
GIRLS SOCCER
La Salle-Peru 4, Princeton 0: The Cavaliers earned a nonconference win in La Salle.
Winnebago 3, Mendota 0: Naitzy Garcia made 11 saves as the Trojans lost in Mendota.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
IVCC 9-2, Kishwaukee 1-1: The Eagles swept an Arrowhead Conference doubleheader in Oglesby.
In the opener, Katie Bates was 2 for 3 with two runs and two RBIs. She also was the winning pitcher, allowing one earned run on four hits with six strikeouts and two walks in a complete game.
Lauren Phillips tripled and scored a run in the second game, while Maddy Klicker was 1 for 3 with a run.
Holly Shriber threw a complete game to earn the win for IVCC (16-12, 11-3 Arrowhead), giving up one earned run on three hits with 10 strikeouts and two walks.
COED TRACK & FIELD
At Sycamore: The La Salle-Peru boys placed second and the Cavaliers girls finished third in a five-school meet.
Michael George cleared 1.73 meters to win the high jump and also ran with Jason Curran, Braxton Simmons and Jaiden Torres to win the 4x200-meter relay in 1:39.27.
Also for L-P, Griffin Hammers won the 800 in 2:10.03.
In the girls meet, Elli Sines won the 100 (13.22 seconds) and the 200 (28.07), while Miah Buckley won the 400 (1:05.35) and Bailey Pode won the 800 (2:38.25).
L-P’s Stephanie Carlos, Yoselin Carlos, Gabriela Gonzalez and Haylee Pangrcic won the 4x400 in 5:32.75.