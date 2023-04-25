NewsTribune sports roundup for Monday, April 24, 2023

Mariah Hobson wasn’t ready to go down without a fight.
The Princeton senior, who is facing a season-ending knee surgery, returned to the soccer pitch Monday to try to finish off her quest to set the school record for most goals in a career.
She scored two goals, contributing to the Tigresses’ 6-3 win over DePue-Hall. The goals sent her past Jasmine Kunkel (106) to become the school’s all-time scoring leader with 107 goals.
“It means everything. It kept me going, and I’m glad I could accomplish such a long goal of mine,” Hobson said.
Hobson checked out for the night to a nice ovation after scoring her record goals on assists from Chloe Ostrowski and Olivia Mattingly.
“I felt great playing and wanted to score even more, but I had to be smart and get out,” she said. “It helped that I had good setups from my team.”
Hobson tore an ACL and sprained a medial collateral ligament April 10 and played only once briefly before Monday.
Four other players contributed for Princeton, with Mattingly, Riley Rauh, Ostrowski and Claire Grey each scoring.
SOFTBALL
La Salle-Peru 4, Sycamore 3: The Cavaliers scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to earn an Interstate 8 Conference win in Peru.
Addie Duttlinger hit an RBI groundout, Taylor Martyn ripped an RBI double with two outs and scored the winning run when Ava Lannen singled and the center fielder made an error.
Chloe Mitchell earned the win for L-P (17-2, 6-0 I-8), allowing three earned runs on seven hits with three strikeouts and two walks in a complete game.
Princeton 5, Bureau Valley 3 (8 inn.): Sylvie Rutledge’s two-run hit in the top of the eighth inning lifted the Tigresses to a Three Rivers Conference East Division win in Manlius.
Isa Ibarra, Reese Reviglio (RBI) and Rutledge (RBI) each had two hits for Princeton, and Kelsea Klingenberg drove in two runs. Reviglio went the distance in the circle for the win, striking out six. Lesleigh Maynard had four hits with two runs for the Storm.
Madison Smith had two hits and two RBIs for BV. Smith struck out 10 batters.
Henry-Senachwine 6, Stark County 3: Des Couve was 2 for 4 with a triple, a double, two runs and an RBI to help the Mallards to a nonconference victory in Toulon.
Kayleigh Lafferty went 2 for 4 with a double, two RBIs and two runs for the Mallards.
Rylan Davis was the winning pitcher, allowing two runs on five hits with six strikeouts and one walk in five innings, while Lauren Harbison pitched two innings, giving up one run on two hits with five strikeouts and no walks.
Kewanee 4, St. Bede 2: The Bruins gave up two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning as they fell in a Three Rivers Conference East Division game in Kewanee.
Reagan Stoudt was 2 for 3 with a double and two RBIs for St. Bede (10-5, 4-1), while Ella Hermes was 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI.
Newman 7, Mendota 3: Madelyn Becker was 2 for 3 with a run and an RBI as the Trojans lost a Three Rivers Conference East Division game in Sterling.
IVC 16, Hall 1 (4 inn.): The Red Devils gave up 11 runs in the first inning in a nonconference loss in Chillicothe.
Hope Whightsil was 2 for 2 with a double and an RBI for Hall (0-14).
Serena 13, Earlville 2: Bailey Miller doubled and scored two runs as the Red Raiders lost a Little Ten Conference game in Earlville.
Ridgeview-Lexington 20, Fieldcrest 6 (5 inn.): The Knights allowed 15 runs in the fifth inning in a Heart of Illinois Conference loss in Minonk.
Morgan Gerdes homered and drove in two runs for Fieldcrest, while Kaylin Rients doubled, drove in two runs and scored a run.
BASEBALL
St. Bede 10, Kewanee 3: The Bruins fell behind 3-0 but scored 10 runs in the final four innings, including four in the fifth and three in the sixth, to earn a Three Rivers Conference East Division win in Kewanee.
Seth Ferrari tripled, scored two runs and drove in two runs for the Bruins (12-5, 6-1), while Brendan Pillion was 2 for 4 with two RBIs and a run.
Alex Ankiewicz earned the win with three scoreless innings of relief, allowing two hits with three strikeouts and one walk.
Princeton 3, Bureau Valley 0: Ryan Brucker and Jordan Reinhardt combined for a four-hit shutout in Manlius.
Brucker shut out the Storm on three hits over six innings with 10 strikeouts. Reinhardt, who pitched a scoreless seventh inning, allowing one hit with a strikeout.
Reinhardt led the Tigers with two hits and an RBI. Noah LaPorte and Brucker each had RBI hits.
Bryce Helms went 2 for 3 to lead the Storm.
Fieldcrest 2, Lexington 1: Leyton Gerdes doubled and scored a run as the Knights edged the Minutemen for a Heart of Illinois Conference victory in Wenona.
Koltin Kearfott pitched a complete game, allowing one earned run on five hits with six strikeouts and two walks.
IVC 8, Hall 7: Mac Resetich went 4 for 4 with a triple, three runs and an RBI as the Red Devils came up short in a nonconference game in Chillicothe.
Max Bryant was 1 for 4 with two RBIs and a run for Hall.
Newman 10, Mendota 0 (6 inn.): Jace Baird had the Trojans’ lone hit in a Three Rivers Conference East Division loss in Sterling.
Serena 12, Earlville 0: The Red Raiders did not have a hit in a Little Ten Conference loss in Earlville.
BOYS TENNIS
Ottawa 3, Princeton 2: The Tigers swept the singles action in a losing effort.
Tyson Phillips won 6-1, 6-3 at No. 1 singles, while Chase Sims earned a 6-1, 4-6, 13-11 win at No. 2 singles.
COED TRACK & FIELD
At Manlius: The Bureau Valley boys and girls teams swept their own invite on senior night.
The Storm girls scored 154.5 points to beat Amboy co-op (131.5), St. Bede (129), Mendota (30) and Marquette (29).
Lynzie Cady and Maddie Wetzell were double winners for BV.
Cady won the 400 meters in 1:06.67 and the shot put with a toss of 9.37 meters, while Wetzell swept the distance races with times of 6:14.5 in the 1,600 and 13:46.34 in the 3,200.
The Clippers’ Bella Yanos won the 100 (13.65 seconds) and the 200 (28.05).
Anna Lopez won the long jump (4.89 meters) and the triple jump (10.32 meters) for the Bruins.
In the boys meet, BV had 139 points to top Riverdale (137), Amboy co-op (112), Mendota (79), St. Bede (42) and Marquette (30).
For the Storm, Elijah House won the 800 in 1:57.96 and ran with Adrian Gallardo, Maddox Moore and Benjamin Roth to win the 4x800 in 9:03.27.
Amboy’s Ian Sundberg swept the throws with tosses of 12.35 meters in the shot put and 38.12 meters in the discus, while teammate Ed Fry won the high jump (1.67 meters) and the triple jump (11.26 meters).
Tom Makransky cleared 3.04 meters to win the pole vault for St. Bede.
Mendota’s Anthony Kelson won the 110 hurdles in 19.23 seconds.
At Shabbona: Marissa Congdon swept the throws with tosses of 8.67 meters in the shot put and 25.21 meters in the discus as Earlville placed fourth in a six-team meet at Indian Creek.