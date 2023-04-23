NewsTribune track and field notes: Freshmen phenoms excelling in 400

Freshmen are dominating area 400-meter races so far this season.
In the NewsTribune area girls’ leaderboard, freshmen hold the top three times in the 400 this season.
Henry-Midland’s Daniella Bumber leads the way with a 59.93 seconds followed by Princeton’s Camryn Driscoll (1:00.64) and Fieldcrest’s Macy Gochanour (1:03.34).
The three are talented in more than the 400.
Bumber leads the area in the 100 at 12.89 seconds, Driscoll has an area-best time of 2:33.01 in the 800 and ranks third in the 100 (13.12) and 200 (27.52) and Gochanour leads the area in the 300 hurdles (50.34) and ranks third in the 100 hurdles (17.35).
On the boys side, Mendota’s Sebastian Carlos ranks third in the area with a 52.94 effort in winning the event at the Rollie Morris Invitational.
“I’ve been running really great,” Carlos said after the Rollie. “Last year was my second year running track. Honestly, I didn’t think I could get to these times, but we’re here now. I’m trying to keep PRing. I hope there’s more competition throughout the season so they can push me.”
Tigers terrific in throws
Princeton is dominating the area field in the throws this season.
On the boys’ leaderboard, the Tigers own the top four spots with Payne Miller leading the way at 17.2 meters followed by Bennett Williams (15.8), Ian Morris (14) and Cade Odell (13.8).
Williams (50.8) and Morris (47.4) also rank one-two in the discus.
For the girls, Princeton’s Morgan Foes and Morgan Richards rank two-three in both throws.
Foes has top marks of 10.79 in the shot put and 39.15 in the discus, while Richards has recorded throws of 10.72 in the shot put and 32.24 in the discus.
Storm own the relays
The Bureau Valley boys own the top time in three of four relays.
The Storm are especially dominating in the 4x800 with the foursome of Adrian Gallardo, Benjamin Roth, Maddox Moore and Elijah House running an area-best 8:36.83, which is 42.78 seconds better than second-ranked La Salle-Peru.
Also for BV, Owen Larkin, Payton Walowski, Beau Spencer and Brady Hartz ran an area-best 1:36 in the 4x200, while Justin Moon, Benjamin Roth, Dylan Macklin and House ran an area-leading 3:38.92.
Record breakers
Henry-Midland senior Laney Lester has broken the school records in the shot put and discus multiple times this season.
She leads the area with her record-setting throws of 12.11 meters in the shot put and 42.43 in the discus.
Teammate Daphaney Kessling also set a new school mark by clearing 1.55 meters in the high jump, which leads the area.
Bureau Valley’s Elijah House broke a long-standing school record in the 800 at the Rollie Morris Invitational with a 1:57 in the 800, which leads the area by 11 seconds and is the top mark in the state in Class 1A this season.
House broke the Storm record of 1:58.3 set by Jason Bill in 2002, also at the Rollie Morris.
House actually placed second in the race at the Rollie as Streator’s Kody Danko ran a 1:55.3 to break Streator’s 42-year-old school record.
“On one side it feels good to beat that record, because I have been watching it since sophomore year and I have a ton of respect for Jason Bill and what he was able to do,” said House, who also leads the area in the 400 (51.54) and 1,600 (4:41.2). “But on the other hand, I’m honestly disgusted that I let that Streator kid beat me. I feel like if Jason was there he wouldn’t have let that kid beat him.”
St. Bede senior Anna Lopez has broken her own record in the triple jump at Princeton’s Ferris Invitational with her area-best mark of 11.06 meters. She also leads the area in the long jump at 4.97 meters.
— BCR sports editor Kevin Hieronymus contributed to this article