NewsTribune sports roundup for Saturday, April 22, 2023

Callie Mertes doubled twice, drove in three runs and scored a run to help the La Salle-Peru softball team to a 7-1 victory over Coal City in a nonconference game Saturday in Coal City.
Karmen Piano doubled, scored a run and drove in a run for the Cavaliers (16-2), while Kelsey Frederick was 1 for 3 and scored two runs.
Chloe Mitchell earned the win in the circle, as she allowed one earned run on eight hits with six strikeouts and two walks in a complete game.
GIRLS SOCCER
At Byron: La Salle-Peru went 0-1-2 at the Byron tournament.
The Cavaliers tied Rock Island 1-1 and Byron 1-1 and lost to Indian Creek 3-0.
Katie Sowers scored on an assist from Abigail Poole against Rock Island, while Danica Scoma scored an unassisted goal against Byron.
Keeper Aurora Reed made 41 saves in the three games.
BOYS TENNIS
At La Salle: La Salle-Peru went 2-1 in a quadrangular, beating Dixon 3-2 and Normal West 4-1 and losing to Aurora Central Catholic 3-2.
L-P’s No. 1 doubles team of Andrew Bollis and Danny Santoy went 2-1, beating Dixon 6-1, 6-0 and Normal West 6-2, 6-3.
L-P’s No. 2 doubles team of Riley O’Brien and Jon Milota were 2-1, winning 6-2, 6-7, 11-9 against Dixon and 6-2, 1-6, 12-10 against Normal West.
The Cavaliers were 3-0 at No. 3 doubles with Colin Krug and Zach Newman winning against Dixon, Newman and Michael Peters winning against Normal West and Krug and Peters winning against ACC.
COED TRACK & FIELD
At Rockford: The Mendota boys and girls teams each finished 10th at the Rockford Christian Invitational.
The Trojan boys had three top-five finishes.
Sebastian Carlos placed third in the 400 meters in 55.08 seconds, while Anthony Kelson took fourth in the 1,600 in a personal best 4:51.73. The foursome of Jacob Carr, Travis Mumm, Kody Chase and Kelson finished fourth in the 4x800 relay in 9:29.93.
Kennedy Knaff led the Mendota girls as she placed sixth in the 300 hurdles in 1:01.43, while also helping the 4x200 relay to sixth in 2:07.31 along with Ella Martin, Grace Wasmer and Laylie Denault.
FRIDAY RESULT
COED TRACK & FIELD
At El Paso: At El Paso-Gridley’s Titanomachy, Henry-Midland senior Laney Lester broke the facility record in the discus with a toss of 40.35 meters while helping the Timberducks’ discus relay to a second-place finish.
H-M’s sprint medley relay, which consists of two 100-meter dashes, a 200 and a 400, of Alison Mitchell, Mikayla Frawley, Taylor Frawley and Daniella Bumber placed second in 1:55.46.
Daphaney Kessling placed sixth in the pentathlon, which consisted of the 100 (14.78), 100 hurdles (19.71), shot put (6.84m), long jump (4.05m) and 800 (2:50.73).
In the boys meet, H-M’s discus relay of Lane Elliot, Logan Serpette, Brendan Lester and Connor Keinath placed third.