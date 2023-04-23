April 23, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsElectionObituarieseNewspaperLocal EventsShaw Local RadioStarved Rock Country

NewsTribune area girls track and field leaders

By Kevin Chlum
St. Bede's Anna Lopez lands in the long jump in Thursday's Howard-Monier Girls Invitational at Princeton. She took first place.

St. Bede's Anna Lopez lands in the long jump in Thursday's Howard-Monier Girls Invitational at Princeton. She took first place. Lopez owns the area's best marks in the long jump and triple jump this season. (Mike Vaughn)

A look at the top times, distances and heights for NewsTribune-area girls track and field athletes this season.

100

AthleteTime
Bumber (Henry-Midland)12.89
Lopez (St. Bede)13.1
Driscoll (Princeton)13.12
Sines (La Salle-Peru)13.14
Bosnich (St. Bede)13.15

200

AthleteTime
Bosnich (St. Bede)27.1
Yanos (Amboy co-op)27.44
Driscoll (Princeton)27.52
Giacometti (Hall)27.64
Sines (La Salle-Peru)28.33

400

AthleteTime
Bumber (Henry-Midland)59.53
Driscoll (Princeton)1:00.64
Gochanour (Fieldcrest)1:03.34
Cady (Bureau Valley)1:05.4
Buckley (La Salle-Peru)1:05.46

800

AthleteTime
Driscoll (Princeton)2:33.01
Bohms (Princeton)2:41.36
Arkins (St. Bede)2:41.48
Lord (La Salle-Peru)2:41.67
Phillips (Fieldcrest)2:47.53

1,600

AthleteTime
Pode (La Salle-Peru)5:52.96
Wetzell (Bureau Valley)6:02.78
Bohms (Princeton)6:04.1
M. Frawley (Henry-Midland)6:12.37
Domyancich (La Salle-Peru)6:12.52

3,200

AthleteTime
Bohms (Princeton)13:12
Domyancich (La Salle-Peru)13:23
Wetzell (Bureau Valley)13:30.6
Phillips (Fieldcrest)13:31
Jesse (Princeton)13:54.12

100 hurdles

AthleteTime
Jones (Amboy co-op)16.54
Fox (Princeton)17.08
Gochanour (Fieldcrest)17.35
Davis (Princeton)17.47
Zeglis (St. Bede)17.84

300 hurdles

AthleteTime
Gochanour (Fieldcrest)50.34
Jones (Amboy co-op)51.44
Zeglis (St. Bede)54.14
Jablonski (Hall)57.24
Reeder (Bureau Valley)58.93

4x100

SchoolTime
Henry-Midland (Mitchell, T. Frawley, M. Frawley, Bumber)52.04
St. Bede (Shaver, Lopez, R. De La Torre, Bosnich)52.2
Princeton (Davis, G. Fulton, S. Fulton, Fox)52.97
Bureau Valley (Gibson, Maupin, Wessel, Salisbury)53.4
Hall (Casford, Giacometti, Jablonski, Wozek)55.44

4x200

SchoolTime
St. Bede (Lopez, Shaver, R. De La Torre, Bosnich)1:52.15
Bureau Valley (Gibson, Maupin, Salisbury, Wessel)1:52.5
Princeton (Davis, G. Fulton, S. Fulton, Fox)1:53
Hall (Casford, Giacometti, Zamora, Wozek)1:59.57

4x400

SchoolTime
Princeton (Bohms, Fox, Davis, Driscoll)4:27.38
Bureau Valley (Hulsing, Salisbury, Hunt, Cady)4:28.7
La Salle-Peru (Buckley, Currie, Lord, Pode)4:37.22
Fieldcrest (Megow, Gochanour, Schumacher, Mangan)4:39.32
Amboy co-op (Anderson, Althaus, Nauman, Ketchum)4:42.1

4x800

SchoolTime
La Salle-Peru (Lord, De La Luz, Pode, Buckley)10:53.63
Princeton (Driscoll, Oester, Waca, Bohms)11:20.64
Bureau Valley (Hulsing, Hunt, Mussche, Wetzell)11:42.76
Fieldcrest (Gochanour, McCullough, Schumacher, Phillips)11:50.2

Long jump

AthleteDistance
Lopez (St. Bede)4.97m
T. Frawley (Henry-Midland)4.95m
Cady (Bureau Valley)4.68m
Gibson (Princeton)4.65m
Jones (Amboy co-op)/Yanos (Amboy co-op)4.6m

Triple jump

AthleteDistance
Lopez (St. Bede)11.06m
Jones (Amboy co-op)10.49m
Weber (Princeton)9.76m
Gibson (Princeton)9.67m
Shetterly (La Salle-Peru)9.54m

High jump

AthleteHeight
Kessling (Henry-Midland)1.55m
Anderson (Amboy co-op)1.52m
Hulsing (Bureau Valley)1.5m
Templeton (Hall)1.42m
Salisbury (Bureau Valley)1.32m

Pole vault

AthleteHeight
Ledergerber (Bureau Valley)2.28m
Andrews (La Salle-Peru)1.83m

Shot put

AthleteDistance
Lester (Henry-Midland)12.11m
Foes (Princeton)10.79m
Richards (Princeton)10.72m
Megow (Fieldcrest)10.64m
Shevokas (Hall)9.19m

Discus

AthleteHeight
Lester (Henry-Midland)42.43m
Foes (Princeton)39.15m
Richards (Princeton)32.24m
Brady (St. Bede)31.83
Wallace (Bureau Valley)30.36m