NewsTribune area girls track and field leaders

A look at the top times, distances and heights for NewsTribune-area girls track and field athletes this season.
100
|Athlete
|Time
|Bumber (Henry-Midland)
|12.89
|Lopez (St. Bede)
|13.1
|Driscoll (Princeton)
|13.12
|Sines (La Salle-Peru)
|13.14
|Bosnich (St. Bede)
|13.15
200
|Athlete
|Time
|Bosnich (St. Bede)
|27.1
|Yanos (Amboy co-op)
|27.44
|Driscoll (Princeton)
|27.52
|Giacometti (Hall)
|27.64
|Sines (La Salle-Peru)
|28.33
400
|Athlete
|Time
|Bumber (Henry-Midland)
|59.53
|Driscoll (Princeton)
|1:00.64
|Gochanour (Fieldcrest)
|1:03.34
|Cady (Bureau Valley)
|1:05.4
|Buckley (La Salle-Peru)
|1:05.46
800
|Athlete
|Time
|Driscoll (Princeton)
|2:33.01
|Bohms (Princeton)
|2:41.36
|Arkins (St. Bede)
|2:41.48
|Lord (La Salle-Peru)
|2:41.67
|Phillips (Fieldcrest)
|2:47.53
1,600
|Athlete
|Time
|Pode (La Salle-Peru)
|5:52.96
|Wetzell (Bureau Valley)
|6:02.78
|Bohms (Princeton)
|6:04.1
|M. Frawley (Henry-Midland)
|6:12.37
|Domyancich (La Salle-Peru)
|6:12.52
3,200
|Athlete
|Time
|Bohms (Princeton)
|13:12
|Domyancich (La Salle-Peru)
|13:23
|Wetzell (Bureau Valley)
|13:30.6
|Phillips (Fieldcrest)
|13:31
|Jesse (Princeton)
|13:54.12
100 hurdles
|Athlete
|Time
|Jones (Amboy co-op)
|16.54
|Fox (Princeton)
|17.08
|Gochanour (Fieldcrest)
|17.35
|Davis (Princeton)
|17.47
|Zeglis (St. Bede)
|17.84
300 hurdles
|Athlete
|Time
|Gochanour (Fieldcrest)
|50.34
|Jones (Amboy co-op)
|51.44
|Zeglis (St. Bede)
|54.14
|Jablonski (Hall)
|57.24
|Reeder (Bureau Valley)
|58.93
4x100
|School
|Time
|Henry-Midland (Mitchell, T. Frawley, M. Frawley, Bumber)
|52.04
|St. Bede (Shaver, Lopez, R. De La Torre, Bosnich)
|52.2
|Princeton (Davis, G. Fulton, S. Fulton, Fox)
|52.97
|Bureau Valley (Gibson, Maupin, Wessel, Salisbury)
|53.4
|Hall (Casford, Giacometti, Jablonski, Wozek)
|55.44
4x200
|School
|Time
|St. Bede (Lopez, Shaver, R. De La Torre, Bosnich)
|1:52.15
|Bureau Valley (Gibson, Maupin, Salisbury, Wessel)
|1:52.5
|Princeton (Davis, G. Fulton, S. Fulton, Fox)
|1:53
|Hall (Casford, Giacometti, Zamora, Wozek)
|1:59.57
4x400
|School
|Time
|Princeton (Bohms, Fox, Davis, Driscoll)
|4:27.38
|Bureau Valley (Hulsing, Salisbury, Hunt, Cady)
|4:28.7
|La Salle-Peru (Buckley, Currie, Lord, Pode)
|4:37.22
|Fieldcrest (Megow, Gochanour, Schumacher, Mangan)
|4:39.32
|Amboy co-op (Anderson, Althaus, Nauman, Ketchum)
|4:42.1
4x800
|School
|Time
|La Salle-Peru (Lord, De La Luz, Pode, Buckley)
|10:53.63
|Princeton (Driscoll, Oester, Waca, Bohms)
|11:20.64
|Bureau Valley (Hulsing, Hunt, Mussche, Wetzell)
|11:42.76
|Fieldcrest (Gochanour, McCullough, Schumacher, Phillips)
|11:50.2
Long jump
|Athlete
|Distance
|Lopez (St. Bede)
|4.97m
|T. Frawley (Henry-Midland)
|4.95m
|Cady (Bureau Valley)
|4.68m
|Gibson (Princeton)
|4.65m
|Jones (Amboy co-op)/Yanos (Amboy co-op)
|4.6m
Triple jump
|Athlete
|Distance
|Lopez (St. Bede)
|11.06m
|Jones (Amboy co-op)
|10.49m
|Weber (Princeton)
|9.76m
|Gibson (Princeton)
|9.67m
|Shetterly (La Salle-Peru)
|9.54m
High jump
|Athlete
|Height
|Kessling (Henry-Midland)
|1.55m
|Anderson (Amboy co-op)
|1.52m
|Hulsing (Bureau Valley)
|1.5m
|Templeton (Hall)
|1.42m
|Salisbury (Bureau Valley)
|1.32m
Pole vault
|Athlete
|Height
|Ledergerber (Bureau Valley)
|2.28m
|Andrews (La Salle-Peru)
|1.83m
Shot put
|Athlete
|Distance
|Lester (Henry-Midland)
|12.11m
|Foes (Princeton)
|10.79m
|Richards (Princeton)
|10.72m
|Megow (Fieldcrest)
|10.64m
|Shevokas (Hall)
|9.19m
Discus
|Athlete
|Height
|Lester (Henry-Midland)
|42.43m
|Foes (Princeton)
|39.15m
|Richards (Princeton)
|32.24m
|Brady (St. Bede)
|31.83
|Wallace (Bureau Valley)
|30.36m