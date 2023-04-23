April 23, 2023
NewsTribune area boys track and field leaders

By Kevin Chlum
Princeton's Bennett Williams throws the shot in Tuesday's Ferris Invite.

Princeton's Bennett Williams throws the shot in Tuesday's Ferris Invite. Williams ranks second in the area in the shot put and first in the discus. (Mike Vaughn)

A look at the top times, distances and heights for NewsTribune-area boys track and field athletes this season.

100

AthleteTime
Olivero (La Salle-Peru)11.64
Murphy (Amboy co-op)11.74
Hartz (Bureau Valley)11.81
Simmons (La Salle-Peru)11.83
Yonos (Amboy co-op)11.84

200

AthleteTime
Murphy (Amboy co-op)23.84
Yonos (Amboy co-op)24.24
Bickett (Hall)24.31
Hartz (Bureau Valley)24.46
George (La Salle-Peru)24.62

400

AthleteTime
House (Bureau Valley)51.54
Kuter (Earlville)52.56
Carlos (Mendota)52.94
Billhorn (Amboy co-op)54.36
George (La Salle-Peru)54.69

800

AthleteTime
House (Bureau Valley)1:57
Hammers (La Salle-Peru)2:08.64
Gallardo (Bureau Valley)2:09.19
Krischel (Fieldcrest)2:09.99
McNinch (Amboy co-op)2:11.8

1,600

AthleteTime
House (Bureau Valley)4:41.2
B. Roth (Bureau Valley)4:47.15
Garcia (La Salle-Peru)4:57.51
Krischel (Fieldcrest)4:59
McNinch (Amboy co-op)5:00.1

3,200

AthleteTime
McNinch (Amboy co-op)10:38.96
Garcia (La Salle-Peru)10:44.5
Krischel (Fieldcrest)10:55
B. Roth (Bureau Valley)11:11
Swanson (Princeton)11:23.18

110 hurdles

AthleteTime
Aimone (La Salle-Peru)17.55
Shane (Bureau Valley)18.83
Macklin (Bureau Valley)19.75

300 hurdles

AthleteTime
Shane (Bureau Valley)46.74
A. Roth (Bureau Valley)46.94
Macklin (Bureau Valley)47.04
Moon (Bureau Valley)47.2

4x100

SchoolTime
La Salle-Peru (Ambler, George, Tran, Olivero)46.34
Princeton (Green, Thompson, Hickey, Wallace)47.2
Amboy co-op (Yonos, Billhorn, Fry, Murphy)47.51
Bureau Valley (Larkin, Moon, Levi, Hartz)47.54
St. Bede (Raffity, Marincic, Hunter, Makransky)48.8

4x200

SchoolTime
Bureau Valley (Larkin, Walowski, Spencer, Hartz)1:36
Amboy co-op (Yonos, Kein, Schwamberger, Murphy)1:37.2
La Salle-Peru (George, Simmons, Olivero, Ambler)1:39.65
Princeton (Green, Gleason, Hickey, Wallace)1:41.3
Fieldcrest (Johnson, Beckett, Cain, Sutherland)1:41.52

4x400

SchoolTime
Bureau Valley (Moon, B. Roth, Macklin, House)3:38.92
Amboy co-op (McNinch, Yonos, Murphy, Billhorn)3:41.53
Mendota (Koch, Chase, Kelson, Carlos)3:45.8
La Salle-Peru (Curran, George, Garcia, Hammers)3:48.48
Princeton (Burden, Peacock, Ossola, Thompson)3:50

4x800

SchoolTime
Bureau Valley (Gallardo, B. Roth, Moore, House)8:36.83
La Salle-Peru (George, Curran, Garcia, Hammers)9:19.61
Princeton (Yepsen, Burden, Glass, Ossola)9:31.3
Putnam County (Sandberg, Bouxsein, Bickerman, Grimshaw)9:31.3
Amboy co-op (Horner, Schwamberger, Haley, McNinch)9:37.9

Long jump

AthleteDistance
Johnson (Fieldcrest)6.03m
Beckett (Fieldcrest)5.91m
Curran (La Salle-Peru)5.72m
Thompson (Princeton)5.7m
Koch (Mendota)5.65m

Triple jump

AthleteDistance
Fry (Amboy)11.7m
Moon (Bureau Valley)11.55m
Johnson (Fieldcrest)11.26m
Hulsing (Bureau Valley)11.15m

High jump

AthleteHeight
George (La Salle-Peru)1.8m
Thompson (Princeton)1.75m
Hickey (Princeton)1.72m
Billhorn (Amboy)1.72m
Moon (Bureau Valley)1.7m

Pole vault

AthleteHeight
Makransky (St. Bede)3.05m
Peacock (Princeton)2.89m
Macklin (Bureau Valley)2.74m
Shane (Bureau Valley)2.66m

Shot put

AthleteDistance
Miller (Princeton)17.2m
Williams (Princeton)15.8m
Morris (Princeton)14m
Odell (Princeton)13.8m
Keinath (Henry-Senachwine)13.12m

Discus

AthleteHeight
Williams (Princeton)50.8m
Morris (Princeton)47.4m
Sundberg (Amboy co-op)42.7m
Keinath (Henry-Senachwine)38.3m
Michlig (Bureau Valley)38.2