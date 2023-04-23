NewsTribune area boys track and field leaders

A look at the top times, distances and heights for NewsTribune-area boys track and field athletes this season.
100
|Athlete
|Time
|Olivero (La Salle-Peru)
|11.64
|Murphy (Amboy co-op)
|11.74
|Hartz (Bureau Valley)
|11.81
|Simmons (La Salle-Peru)
|11.83
|Yonos (Amboy co-op)
|11.84
200
|Athlete
|Time
|Murphy (Amboy co-op)
|23.84
|Yonos (Amboy co-op)
|24.24
|Bickett (Hall)
|24.31
|Hartz (Bureau Valley)
|24.46
|George (La Salle-Peru)
|24.62
400
|Athlete
|Time
|House (Bureau Valley)
|51.54
|Kuter (Earlville)
|52.56
|Carlos (Mendota)
|52.94
|Billhorn (Amboy co-op)
|54.36
|George (La Salle-Peru)
|54.69
800
|Athlete
|Time
|House (Bureau Valley)
|1:57
|Hammers (La Salle-Peru)
|2:08.64
|Gallardo (Bureau Valley)
|2:09.19
|Krischel (Fieldcrest)
|2:09.99
|McNinch (Amboy co-op)
|2:11.8
1,600
|Athlete
|Time
|House (Bureau Valley)
|4:41.2
|B. Roth (Bureau Valley)
|4:47.15
|Garcia (La Salle-Peru)
|4:57.51
|Krischel (Fieldcrest)
|4:59
|McNinch (Amboy co-op)
|5:00.1
3,200
|Athlete
|Time
|McNinch (Amboy co-op)
|10:38.96
|Garcia (La Salle-Peru)
|10:44.5
|Krischel (Fieldcrest)
|10:55
|B. Roth (Bureau Valley)
|11:11
|Swanson (Princeton)
|11:23.18
110 hurdles
|Athlete
|Time
|Aimone (La Salle-Peru)
|17.55
|Shane (Bureau Valley)
|18.83
|Macklin (Bureau Valley)
|19.75
300 hurdles
|Athlete
|Time
|Shane (Bureau Valley)
|46.74
|A. Roth (Bureau Valley)
|46.94
|Macklin (Bureau Valley)
|47.04
|Moon (Bureau Valley)
|47.2
4x100
|School
|Time
|La Salle-Peru (Ambler, George, Tran, Olivero)
|46.34
|Princeton (Green, Thompson, Hickey, Wallace)
|47.2
|Amboy co-op (Yonos, Billhorn, Fry, Murphy)
|47.51
|Bureau Valley (Larkin, Moon, Levi, Hartz)
|47.54
|St. Bede (Raffity, Marincic, Hunter, Makransky)
|48.8
4x200
|School
|Time
|Bureau Valley (Larkin, Walowski, Spencer, Hartz)
|1:36
|Amboy co-op (Yonos, Kein, Schwamberger, Murphy)
|1:37.2
|La Salle-Peru (George, Simmons, Olivero, Ambler)
|1:39.65
|Princeton (Green, Gleason, Hickey, Wallace)
|1:41.3
|Fieldcrest (Johnson, Beckett, Cain, Sutherland)
|1:41.52
4x400
|School
|Time
|Bureau Valley (Moon, B. Roth, Macklin, House)
|3:38.92
|Amboy co-op (McNinch, Yonos, Murphy, Billhorn)
|3:41.53
|Mendota (Koch, Chase, Kelson, Carlos)
|3:45.8
|La Salle-Peru (Curran, George, Garcia, Hammers)
|3:48.48
|Princeton (Burden, Peacock, Ossola, Thompson)
|3:50
4x800
|School
|Time
|Bureau Valley (Gallardo, B. Roth, Moore, House)
|8:36.83
|La Salle-Peru (George, Curran, Garcia, Hammers)
|9:19.61
|Princeton (Yepsen, Burden, Glass, Ossola)
|9:31.3
|Putnam County (Sandberg, Bouxsein, Bickerman, Grimshaw)
|9:31.3
|Amboy co-op (Horner, Schwamberger, Haley, McNinch)
|9:37.9
Long jump
|Athlete
|Distance
|Johnson (Fieldcrest)
|6.03m
|Beckett (Fieldcrest)
|5.91m
|Curran (La Salle-Peru)
|5.72m
|Thompson (Princeton)
|5.7m
|Koch (Mendota)
|5.65m
Triple jump
|Athlete
|Distance
|Fry (Amboy)
|11.7m
|Moon (Bureau Valley)
|11.55m
|Johnson (Fieldcrest)
|11.26m
|Hulsing (Bureau Valley)
|11.15m
High jump
|Athlete
|Height
|George (La Salle-Peru)
|1.8m
|Thompson (Princeton)
|1.75m
|Hickey (Princeton)
|1.72m
|Billhorn (Amboy)
|1.72m
|Moon (Bureau Valley)
|1.7m
Pole vault
|Athlete
|Height
|Makransky (St. Bede)
|3.05m
|Peacock (Princeton)
|2.89m
|Macklin (Bureau Valley)
|2.74m
|Shane (Bureau Valley)
|2.66m
Shot put
|Athlete
|Distance
|Miller (Princeton)
|17.2m
|Williams (Princeton)
|15.8m
|Morris (Princeton)
|14m
|Odell (Princeton)
|13.8m
|Keinath (Henry-Senachwine)
|13.12m
Discus
|Athlete
|Height
|Williams (Princeton)
|50.8m
|Morris (Princeton)
|47.4m
|Sundberg (Amboy co-op)
|42.7m
|Keinath (Henry-Senachwine)
|38.3m
|Michlig (Bureau Valley)
|38.2