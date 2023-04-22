NewsTribune sports roundup for Friday, April 21, 2023

Hunter Meagher hit a walkoff single to lift the Hall baseball team to a 6-5 victory over Newman in a Three Rivers Conference East Division game Friday in Spring Valley.
Meagher’s game winner scored Max Bryant, who was 3 for 3 with two RBIs and a run.
Henry-Senachwine 12, Midland 2: Lance Kiesewetter and Preston Rowe each homered to help the Mallards to a Tri-County Conference victory in Varna.
Putnam County 5, Roanoke-Benson 3: The Panthers scored four runs in the fifth inning to rally for a Tri-County Conference victory in a game that was resumed from Thursday.
Josh Jessen was 2 for 3 with an RBI, while Jackson McDonald was 1 for 3 with a run and an RBI.
Troy Petty earned the win, allowing one unearned run on one hit with 11 strikeouts and four walks in six innings.
Bureau Valley 16, Rockridge 6: Isaac Attig went 3 for 3 with three RBIs and Ayize Martin went 2 for 4, including a homer and six RBIs to lift the Storm to victory in a Three Rivers crossover in Manlius.
Corban Chhimm, Logan Philhower and Ethan Freeman each had one hit and two RBIs for the Storm.
Chhimm threw three shutout innings in relief for the win.
Princeton 9, Mendota 7: The Tigers held off a late rally by the Trojans to post a Three Rivers Conference East Division win in Princeton.
Jimmy Starkey followed a single by Ace Christiansen and a double by William Lott with a sacrifice fly to give the Tigers an insurance run in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Ryan Brucker went 2 for 4 with an RBI for the Tigers.
The Trojans scored five runs on four hits, including an RBI double by Jace Baird and a two-run double by Ryne Strouss, to rally within 8-7 in the top of the sixth.
Justin Randolph had three hits and Cale Strouss had two hits for the Trojans.
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 19, Fieldcrest 4: Layten Gerdes homered and had three RBIs as the Knights lost a Heart of Illinois Conference game in Wenona.
Somonauk 15-24, Earlville 0-5: The Red Raiders were swept in a Little Ten Conference doubleheader, losing 15-0 in the first game resumed from Thursday and 24-5 in then second game.
Ryan Browder had a hit and two runs in the second game.
SOFTBALL
St. Bede 8, Yorkville Christian 0: Reagan Stoudt threw a one-hitter, striking out 16 batters and walking one in a nonconference victory in Peru.
Stoudt also went 2 for 4 with a double and a run, while Addie Bontz and Madelyn Torrance each drove in two runs.
Princeton 15, Mendota 6: The Tigresses outhit the Trojans, 19-8, including three homers, on the way to a Three Rivers East rout at Little Siberia on Friday.
Kelsea Klingenberg led PHS (5-8) with a 5 for 5 day with an RBI and Caroline Keutzer went 4 for 5 with two RBIs.
Makayla Hecht (3 for 5, 4 RBIs), Ellie Harp (2 for 4, 2 RBIs) and Izzy Gibson (2 for 4) all homered for the Tigresses. Sam Woolley added two hits.
Madelyn Becker was 2 for 4 with three RBIs for Mendota.
Putnam County 11, Roanoke-Benson/Lowpoint-Washburn 0 (3 inn.): Gabby Doyle was 3 for 3 with four RBIs and two runs as the Panthers earned a Tri-County Conference victory in Granville.
Valeria Villagomez hit a home run for Putnam County, which scored nine runs in the first inning.
Henry-Senachwine 13, Midland 2: Lauren Harbison struck out 17 batters to lead the Mallards to a Tri-County Conference victory in Varna in a game that was resumed from Thursday.
Harbison also went 1 for 4 and scored three runs, while Brooklynn Thompson finished with two runs and an RBI.
Rockridge 10, Bureau Valley 2: Liana Ledergerber (RBI) and Lesleigh Maynard (2 runs) each had two hits for the Storm in a Three Rivers crossover loss at Manlius.
Somonauk 4-17, Earlville 0-9: The Red Raiders were swept in a Little Ten Conference doubleheader, losing 4-0 in a game resumed from Thursday and 17-9.
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 10, Fieldcrest 6: Ashlyn May went 3 for 5 with two doubles, two runs and an RBI as the Knights lost a Heart of Illinois Conference game in Minonk.
COED TRACK & FIELD
At Plano: La Salle-Peru finished third in the girls standings and fifth in the boys in the Plano invite.
For the L-P girls, Miah Buckley won the 400 meters in 1:04.72. She also ran with Ashlee Lord, Anya De La Luz and Bailey Pode to place second in the 4x400 (4:46.2) and the 4x800 (11:47.59).
In the boys meet, Erik Garcia won the 3,200 in 10:44.5, while Ricardo Santiago placed second in the discus (37.23 meters).
At Rock Falls: The Bureau Valley girls won the 4x100 and 4x200 relays to help the Storm place third in the Rock Falls Invitational.
Connie Gibson, Ashlyn Maupin, Addison Wessel and Kate Salisbury ran a 53.59 seconds in the 4x100 and 1:54.27 in the 4x200.
Jillian Hulsing cleared 1.54 meters to win the high jump for the Storm.
St. Bede placed sixth as Anna Lopez won the long jump (4.77 meters) and the triple jump (10.67 meters) and Macy Zeglis swept the hurdles with times of 18.06 in the 100s and 53.2 in the 300s.
In the boys meet, Bureau Valley placed third, Amboy co-op was eighth and St. Bede and Hall tied for 10th.
Bureau Valley’s Elijah House won the 800 in 2:03.48 and placed second in the 1,600 in 4:45.06.
For the Clippers, Ian Sundberg won the discus (41.7 meters) and Kyler McNinch won the 3,200 (10:38.96).
GIRLS TRACK & FIELD
At Oregon: The Amboy co-op placed fifth and Hall took ninth in the 11-team Landers-Loomis Invite.
For the Clippers, Elly Jones won the triple jump at 9.98 meters and was runner-up in the 100-meter hurdles (17.44 seconds) and 300 hurdles (52.81), while Jillian Anderson won the high jump (1.47 meters).
Hall’s Laela Shevokas placed third in the shot put (23.72 meters).
At Stillman Valley: Marissa Congdon won the shot put (9.08 meters) and discus (24.85 meters) as Earlville finished third in a triangular.
BOYS TRACK & FIELD
At Metamora: Princeton placed eighth at the Metamora ABC Invite.
The Tigers swept all three levels of the throws with Payne Miller winning the A flight at 17.64 meters, Ian Morris winning the B flight at 14.73 meters and Cade Odell winning the C flight at 13.24 meters.
GIRLS SOCCER
La Salle-Peru 1, Plano 0: The Cavaliers earned an Interstate 8 Conference victory in La Salle.
Ottawa 4, Princeton 2: The Tigresses lost in Princeton.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Rock Valley 2-7, IVCC 1-3: The Eagles were swept in a nonconference doubleheader in Oglesby.
In the first game, Taylor Wetsel drove in IVCC’s only run with a sacrifice fly. She also had an RBI in the second game.
THURSDAY RESULTS
BASEBALL
Newman 2, Hall 1: Ashton Pecher hit a solo home run in a Three Rivers Conference East Division loss in Sterling.
Pecher also threw a complete game, allowing two runs on two hits with four strikeouts and three walks.
Deer Creek-Mackinaw 3, Fieldcrest 3: Tyler Serna threw a complete game, allowing three runs on seven hits with six strikeouts and one walk as the Knights lost a Heart of Illinois Conference game in Mackinaw.
SOFTBALL
Newman 11, Hall 1 (5 inn.): Evey Meyer scored the Red Devils lone run in a Three Rivers Conference East Division loss in Sterling.
COED TRACK & FIELD
At Granville: Cayden Bouxsein won the 3,200 meters in 11:57.89 as the Putnam County boys placed second in a triangular.
Also for PC, Wyatt Grimshaw won the 800 in a personal best 2:14.84.
In the girls meet, Putnam County placed third. Emma Nicoli won the shot put with a throw of 8.04 meters.
GIRLS SOCCER
Orion-Sherrard 3, Mendota 0: The Trojans were shut out in Orion.