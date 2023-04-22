NewsTribune Athlete of the Week: La Salle-Peru’s Chloe Mitchell

Chloe Mitchell has been dominant in the circle for the La Salle-Peru softball team.
Last week, Mitchell helped the Cavaliers to four conference wins and a nonconference victory.
She threw four complete games, allowing only two earned runs on 15 hits while striking out 32 batters and walking four. Mitchell also earned a two-inning save, allowing one earned run on two hits with four strikeouts and a walk.
“Chloe had a heck of a week,” L-P coach Randy Huebbe said. “Coming off of the South Carolina trip where she dominated a couple of really good teams, we had what we were calling ‘the gauntlet’ in which she beat four good teams (Sycamore, Morris, Ottawa and Harlem).
“To be honest, this is what we’ve grown accustomed to with Chloe since her freshman year. Nothing seems to rattle her. If we make a mistake behind her, she just seems to say, ‘don’t worry, I got this.’ As a coach, I absolutely love that.”
For her performance, Mitchell was voted the NewsTribune Athlete of the Week.
Mitchell answered a few questions from NewsTribune sports editor Kevin Chlum.
How old were you when you started playing softball and how did you get into it?
I was 7 years old when I started playing in instructional league, then I loved it so much that my parents put me on a travel team when I was 9.
What do you enjoy about playing softball?
What I love most about softball is the feeling of working through challenging situations and making lifelong memories with my teammates.
What makes you a good softball player?
What makes me a good softball player is I’m always looking for ways to take my abilities to the next level and learning from my mistakes.
What is your best pitch and what is your favorite pitch to throw?
My best pitch is different for each team I play, but my favorite pitch to throw is my riseball.
Who is the toughest hitter you’ve ever faced?
I don’t have one hitter in particular, but I have faced a lot of tough batters and teams throughout the years as I’ve traveled all over the country playing.
What is your favorite sports memory?
That’s hard to say because I’ve had so many good memories, but if I had to pick one it is our spring break trip to Myrtle Beach.
If you could travel anywhere in the world, where would you go and why?
I would definitely go to Italy if I could travel anywhere because it looks really pretty, and I want to try all the good food.
With what food could you win an eating contest?
I could definitely win in an ice cream eating contest.
What is a TV show or movie you never get tired of watching?
A TV show I could never get tired of watching is “Vampire Diaries.”
What are your thoughts on your individual performance last week?
Last week, we played some tough teams. I just went out there and did my job. I focused on one pitch at a time. I knew my team had my back, so I felt confident.