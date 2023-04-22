Baseball: Cody Delfavero throws 1-hitter to lead Morris past L-P

OGLESBY – This spring, the Morris baseball team has been able to outslug opponents, averaging almost 10 runs per game.
On Friday, Morris showed it can win when the explosive offense isn’t there.
Cody Delfavero threw a one-hitter, Morris got a key RBI double and capitalized on defensive miscues, and the defense was solid in a 3-0 victory over La Salle-Peru in an Interstate 8 Conference game at Dickinson Field.
“I thought it was just a good, clean game all around,” Morris coach Todd Kein said. “Obviously, Cody threw an outstanding game on the mound. Every game is a big game for us and our kids have that mentality. I think you saw that today. Defensively, we were in the right spots and made some nice plays. Offensively, in a game early that the tone seemed to be set on the mound on both sides, we were fortunate to be able to put some balls in play and make some things happen. I think that’s what good teams do.
“We’re proving that we don’t have to put up a bunch of runs. We’re certainly a pretty tough ballclub in the close ones, too.”
Delfavero sat down the first six batters he faced and struck out five batters in the game with two walks and two hit batters.
The junior got into only one jam.
After getting the first batter to pop out, Delfavero walked a batter and hit the next. After a flyout, he hit another batter but got a lineout to end the inning.
“I threw a lot of strikes,” Delfavero said. “There was one inning I struggled a little bit, but the boys behind me were backing me up.”
L-P’s lone hit came in the fourth inning when Billy Mini hit a high pop fly that soared toward foul territory in shallow right field before the wind blew it back just inside the foul line.
“That’s baseball,” Kein said. “There’s a lot of ground to cover. It was a little bit of an unconventional way to break that [no-hitter] up, but I guarantee you that’s not something he was thinking about at all.”
Delfavero said his curveball, a pitch he’s been working on all season, was “definitely my best pitch today,” and L-P coach Matt Glupczynski said the Cavaliers struggled with it.
“He seemed to keep us off balance with his breaking ball that he had going on,” Glupczynski said. “It caused us to lose our backside a little bit, which I think we had 13 pop-ups, and they were really easy outs for him.”
While Delfavero was dominant, L-P starter Mason Lynch pitched a strong game as well, allowing three runs (one earned) on four hits with seven strikeouts and one walk in six innings.
Morris scored all three of its runs in the fourth inning. Landon Van Dyke ripped an RBI double to right-center field, and two other runs scored on errors.
“I thought Mason Lynch did an excellent job competing and giving us a chance to win,” Glupczynski said. “We had some defensive miscues there in that one inning, but overall, defense played solid. We just have to do a better job at that plate. Overall, I think we played very well and we just have to learn from this.”
The Cavs (5-10, 1-6 I-8) play rival Ottawa in the first of their two-game conference series Monday in Oglesby.
“It doesn’t matter what the records are whenever you play Ottawa,” Glupczynski said. “If one team is bad and one’s good, or if you’re both good or bad, both teams will be up for it. I’m excited to see our guys compete in that environment.”
Morris (14-3, 8-0) plays Pontiac on Saturday before returning to conference play Monday against Plano.
“We’ve done great so far,” Kein said about conference play. “The kids have really risen to the challenge. There’s a target on our backs. At least that’s how we feel. So far they’re relishing that role. I’ve had teams over that years that don’t always embrace that. This team is embracing the role. I think it’s a perfect fit for them, and we just have to see where this thing goes.”