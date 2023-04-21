NewsTribune sports roundup for Thursday, April 20, 2023

Ashton Pecher hit a solo home run for the Hall baseball team’s only run in a 2-1 loss to Newman in a Three Rivers Conference East Division game Thursday in Sterling.

Pecher’s homer tied the game at 1-1 in the top of the sixth inning before the Comets scored in the bottom of the sixth to take the win.

Pecher also threw a complete game, allowing two runs on two hits, with four strikeouts and three walks.

Deer Creek-Mackinaw 3, Fieldcrest 3: Tyler Serna threw a complete game, allowing three runs on seven hits, with six strikeouts and one walk as the Knights lost a Heart of Illinois Conference game in Mackinaw.

Roanoke-Benson 2, Putnam County 0 (suspended): The Tri-County Conference game was called in the bottom of the first inning.

Somonauk 9, Earlville 0 (suspended): The Red Raiders trailed when the Little Ten Conference game was stopped in the top of the third inning.

SOFTBALL

Newman 11, Hall 1 (5 inn.): Evey Meyer scored the Red Devils’ lone run in a Three Rivers Conference East Division loss in Sterling.

Putnam County 11, Roanoke-Benson/Lowpoint-Washburn 0 (suspended): Gabby Doyle was 3 for 3 with four RBIs and two runs as the Panthers jumped to a big lead before the Tri-County Conference game was stopped in the bottom of the third inning.

Valeria Villagomez hit a home run for Putnam County, which scored nine runs in the first inning.

Somonauk 3, Earlville 0 (suspended): The Red Raiders were down when the Little Ten Conference game was called in the bottom of the fourth inning.

COED TRACK & FIELD

At Granville: Cayden Bouxsein won the 3,200 meters in 11:57.89 as the Putnam County boys placed second in a triangular.

Bouxsein also placed second in the 1,600 in 5:39.14. Also for PC, Wyatt Grimshaw won the 800 in a personal best 2:14.84.

In the girls meet, Putnam County placed third. Emma Nicoli won the shot put with a throw of 8.04 meters.

GIRLS SOCCER

Orion-Sherrard 3, Mendota 0: The Trojans were shut out in Orion.